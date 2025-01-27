South Africa

Theft, vandalism worsens at schools over summer holidays in Western Cape

27 January 2025 - 10:58 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Electrical and bathroom fixtures were among the items stolen and vandalised at Western Cape schools during the summer holidays. Stock photo.
Electrical and bathroom fixtures were among the items stolen and vandalised at Western Cape schools during the summer holidays. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pro2sound

Food for pupils, bathroom and electrical fixtures, fencing, security equipment, windows and appliances were damaged or stolen from schools during the summer holidays in the Western Cape.

Education MEC David Maynier said there had been an increase in cases of burglary and vandalism, despite increasing the number of schools with subsidised holiday security to 480.

“During the summer holidays 47 incidents of burglary or vandalism were reported by 34 schools,” he said.

“This is a significant increase in incidents from the 26 reported at 24 schools during the same period last year. While most incidents were minor, they were costly to schools in terms of the cost of replacement and the affect on school functionality.”

He urged the public to keep a close eye on their local schools and report suspicious activity to SAPS or the Safe Schools hotline 0800-454647.

“It is disappointing that our schools will again have to allocate time and resources to cover these losses. Our schools are precious community resources and they must be protected and cared for by all of us.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Varsity application fees ‘not profit-driven’, despite PSA’s concerns

Fees only cover administrative costs, universities say, while options exist for poorer applicants to apply free of charge
News
9 hours ago

What now for the class of '24?

Many matriculants will assume they need to get into a university — but perhaps more opportunity awaits those who go for technical training
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘He was dedicated’: primary school principal gunned down in Cape Town

Three men shot Jeffrey Sigudla; he died instantly and his wife was injured
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | A third of schoolchildren don’t finish school: act now or lose the future

The consequences of this trend go far beyond individual pupils — they undermine South Africa’s aspirations for economic growth and social cohesion
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

St Mary’s School Waverley introduces no cellphone policy during school hours

The school said the decision was made in response to growing concerns about the impact of technology on adolescent development.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park in bid to save grandchildren South Africa
  2. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  3. EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating? Africa
  4. Jet fuel obtained for OR Tambo International Airport South Africa
  5. Policewoman retrieves Cape cobra from filing cabinet South Africa

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...