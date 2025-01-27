South Africa

Three more suspects in court for kidnapping of Limpopo businessman

27 January 2025 - 20:36
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Three more suspects appeared in court in connection with the kidnapping of a Makhado businessman. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Three more suspects have appeared in court in connection with the kidnapping of Limpopo businessman Eddie Duarte Gouveia.

Vusimusi Emmanuel Ndhove, Khathutshelo Godfrey Mutswana and James Bonginkosi Simelane appeared briefly in the Louis Trichardt magistrate’s court to face charges of extortion, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping. 

“It is alleged that on October 16 2024, the victim was kidnapped by the accused while he was closing his shop in Louis Trichardt and they took him to an unknown place. They demanded a ransom of R15m from his family,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

After investigations by the police, Mishack Gumede, 51, Nhlalwenhle Skhosane, 32, Sakhile Gumbi, 35, Khumbusani Nyathi, 34, Abdulmani Mahomed, 54, Ripfumelo Lodwish Ngobeni, 29, Stanley Sithole, 44, Qhubekani Nkiwane, 45, and Mulalo Mutswana, 39, were arrested in November. They have already appeared in court and their case was postponed to March 3 for a further hearing on their bail applications. 

Gouveia was rescued last week in house in Vuwani informal settlement, about 60km from Louis Trichardt. 

The case against Ndhove, 25, Mutswana, 44, and Simelane,41, was postponed until Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE 

