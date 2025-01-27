South Africa

Western Cape had a 15% decrease in fatal festive season road collisions

The province operated a 24/7 traffic law enforcement service 'which resulted in a measurable impact'

27 January 2025 - 17:24 By Kim Swartz
Pedestrians accounted for the highest number of fatalities, followed by passengers and then drivers in the Western Cape.
Image: Supplied

Authorities said on Monday they had recorded a 15.24% decrease in road fatalities during the festive season compared to last year in the Western Cape.

Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said 139 people lost their lives on the road between December 1 and January 11.

“While any loss of life is devastating, I am encouraged by the fact that this figure represents a 15.24% decrease compared to the 164 fatalities recorded during the same period last year. Similarly, the number of fatal crashes dropped from 142 to 123 — a trend that affirms the positive impact of our approach,” said Sileku.

He said the province operated a 24/7 traffic law enforcement service in which 701 officers were deployed with 356 vehicles.

Operations led to 627 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, a 51% increase from 576 during the same period last year. A total of 72,438 fines were issued for various traffic violations.

“Our collective efforts, supported by our partners and stakeholders, have made a measurable impact. The 15.24% reduction in fatalities is a testament to the dedication of our traffic officers, enforcement partners and road safety educators,” said Sileku.

“The statistics remind us of the persistent challenges we face. Pedestrians account for the highest number of fatalities, followed by passengers and then drivers. We cannot accept this reality and must intensify our collective efforts to change it.

“Finally, to the families and friends mourning the loss of loved ones this festive season, I offer my deepest condolences. We will continue working tirelessly to prevent these tragedies.”

