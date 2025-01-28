South Africa

200 shacks lost to fire in Selby overnight

28 January 2025 - 07:38 By TimesLIVE
Firefighters battled a blaze in the Selby informal settlement on Monday night.
Firefighters battled a blaze in the Selby informal settlement on Monday night.
Image: City of Joburg EMS

An estimated 200 families lost their homes in a fire that spread through the Selby informal settlement on Monday night.

This is according to Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for City of Johannesburg emergency management services, who said no injuries were reported.

Fire officials extinguished the blaze. 

Mulaudzi said food parcels and blankets were disseminated to affected residents. City entities and Gift of the Givers were on site to offer more assistance.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, Mulaudzi reminded residents to exercise caution around electrical items and cooking devices such as paraffin stoves.

TimesLIVE

