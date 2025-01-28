An estimated 200 families lost their homes in a fire that spread through the Selby informal settlement on Monday night.
This is according to Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for City of Johannesburg emergency management services, who said no injuries were reported.
Fire officials extinguished the blaze.
Mulaudzi said food parcels and blankets were disseminated to affected residents. City entities and Gift of the Givers were on site to offer more assistance.
While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, Mulaudzi reminded residents to exercise caution around electrical items and cooking devices such as paraffin stoves.
TimesLIVE
200 shacks lost to fire in Selby overnight
Image: City of Joburg EMS
An estimated 200 families lost their homes in a fire that spread through the Selby informal settlement on Monday night.
This is according to Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for City of Johannesburg emergency management services, who said no injuries were reported.
Fire officials extinguished the blaze.
Mulaudzi said food parcels and blankets were disseminated to affected residents. City entities and Gift of the Givers were on site to offer more assistance.
While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, Mulaudzi reminded residents to exercise caution around electrical items and cooking devices such as paraffin stoves.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Young woman and toddler killed in Diepsloot shack fire
Devastated Joe Slovo residents rebuild after Boxing Day fire
Father gives heart-wrenching account of how he lost his toddler in the Usindiso blaze
From an underground fire to a deadly building blaze — five disasters that rocked SA in 2023
350 people displaced after shacks built at disused Pretoria factory catch fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos