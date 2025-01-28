24 arrested as uMhlathuze cracks down on drinking and disorderly behaviour in public

Twenty-four people were fined during a crackdown on public drinking and disorderly behaviour in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Friday.
Twenty-one were fined for public drinking and three for urinating in public.
The operation, conducted by local law enforcement, aimed to enforce the City of uMhlathuze’s roads and traffic safety bylaws, which prohibit drinking in public.
The city’s chief operations officer Thembeka Khumalo-Sikhakhane told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the bylaws were clear.
“The City of uMhlathuze Roads and Traffic Safety Bylaws prohibit the consumption of alcohol in public. No person shall consume any liquor at or upon any public road, street, public parking area or any premises,” she said.
Drinking in public was prevalent in Empangeni, said Khumalo-Sikhakhane .
“Several locations have been identified as hotspots for such behaviour. These include Biyela Street near the Sanlam Centre, the area behind Game, the rugby club, Tanner Road and Boxer/Maxwell Street,” she said.
Residents took to social media to praise the municipality but questioned if the operation would be a once-off.
“That’s like drinking a cold drink by now. People got away with this bylaw for such a long time. I pray that you guys continue this work and hold people accountable for their actions. If the law is enforced people will be scared to be reprimanded,” said Marinda Kellie.
Jayson Sathiyavan said: “This should be an everyday operation. Only then will the public know there is a law.”
