South Africa

24 arrested as uMhlathuze cracks down on drinking and disorderly behaviour in public

28 January 2025 - 11:27
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of 21 people arrested for drinking in public during a crackdown by uMhlathuze municipality officers on Friday.
One of 21 people arrested for drinking in public during a crackdown by uMhlathuze municipality officers on Friday.
Image: uMhlatuze municipality Facebook

Twenty-four people were fined during a crackdown on public drinking and disorderly behaviour in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Friday.

Twenty-one were fined for public drinking and three for urinating in public.

The operation, conducted by local law enforcement, aimed to enforce the City of uMhlathuze’s roads and traffic safety bylaws, which prohibit drinking in public.

The city’s chief operations officer Thembeka Khumalo-Sikhakhane told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the bylaws were clear.

“The City of uMhlathuze Roads and Traffic Safety Bylaws prohibit the consumption of alcohol in public. No person shall consume any liquor at or upon any public road, street, public parking area or any premises,” she said.

Drinking in public was prevalent in Empangeni, said Khumalo-Sikhakhane .

“Several locations have been identified as hotspots for such behaviour. These include Biyela Street near the Sanlam Centre, the area behind Game, the rugby club, Tanner Road and Boxer/Maxwell Street,” she said.

Residents took to social media to praise the municipality but questioned if the operation would be a once-off.

“That’s like drinking a cold drink by now. People got away with this bylaw for such a long time. I pray that you guys continue this work and hold people accountable for their actions. If the law is enforced people will be scared to be reprimanded,” said Marinda Kellie.

Jayson Sathiyavan said: “This should be an everyday operation. Only then will the public know there is a law.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

As festive road death toll rises, AA suggests regular testing of vehicles

Paramedics recount an unruly period on the roads
News
1 week ago

Did we spend R7.7bn on booze over two days? Unlikely, say experts

With no clear source for the data, its legitimacy is in question
News
2 weeks ago

More than 500 arrested for murder and attempted murder in KZN in December

Police arrested more than 15,000 people for various crimes in the province during the festive season
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS