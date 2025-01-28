South Africa

47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

28 January 2025 - 07:10
The company says it is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in ongoing investigations. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Putco confirmed arson attacks at four of its depots across Mpumalanga on Monday evening. 

Company spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said initial reports indicated an unknown group of assailants ambushed and bound security at the Moloto depot before setting buses alight and opening fire inside the depot. 

"The violent attack resulted in two employees being injured. One was shot in the leg and the other was hit on the head with a chair," he said. 

He said the rampage spread throughout the night, with depots reporting buses set on fire.

In total, 47 buses were burned at the Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabushwa and Vaalbank depots. 

Xulu said despite the damage, Putco buses continue operating in the affected areas under heightened supervision.

"The company is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigations." 

TimesLIVE 

