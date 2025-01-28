South Africa

'Child porn ring' members' lease terminated after arrest, court hears

28 January 2025 - 16:11
Darren Wilken, 35, and his girlfriend Tiona Moodley, 25, in the Randburg magistrate's court facing multiple counts related to child pornography.
Image: Thulani Mbele

When Darren Wilken was arrested in a police raid in Midrand at a property he rented with his girlfriend Tiona Moodley, their landlord immediately terminated their lease.

Wilken, 35, and Moodley, 25, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday facing multiple charges related to possession, creation and distribution of child pornography. 

Wilken also faces charges of contravening the Drug Trafficking Act, acquisition, possession or use of the proceeds of unlawful activities, possession of stolen property and fraud.

Their arrests emanated from information shared by international law enforcement authorities with the SAPS after they identified a target in South Africa.

During the arrests a number of electronic devices believed to contain child sexual abuse material were confiscated.

At the time, police said a forensic analysis of the devices was conducted on the scene by cybercrime experts and an estimated 10-million child pornography images and videos were detected.

A large amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also seized and further investigation revealed the suspect was hosting and distributing child pornography on a global scale for financial gain.

Wilken's lawyer Johan Eksteen disputed the schedule of offences the state wanted to proceed with during the bail application. The case was postponed to February 3 due to the dispute by the defence whether the bail hearing should proceed under schedule 5 or 1, the verification of the address of the accused and the certificate from the director of public prosecutions (DPP). 

“There was a dispute between the defence and the state about the schedule. We requested a postponement so we can be provided with the certificate from the office of the director of the DPP that confirms the schedule that these offences fall under,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. 

“The accused [Wilken] before the court is facing 24 counts of money laundering, possession of child porn and distribution of child porn. For now, we have the provisional charges because of the outstanding investigations.”

Child pornography falls within the ambit of schedule 1 offences, while money laundering falls within schedule 5 offences, she said. The state insisted the bail hearing must be heard under schedule 5 because of the money laundering charges. 

“The reason being with schedule 5 the onus lies with the accused to convince the court that there are circumstances that are within the interest of justice for them to be released on bail while schedule 1, the onus lies with the state to show the court the interest of justice does not permit the release of the accused on bail.”

TimesLIVE

