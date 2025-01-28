A large amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also seized and further investigation revealed the suspect was hosting and distributing child pornography on a global scale for financial gain.
'Child porn ring' members' lease terminated after arrest, court hears
Image: Thulani Mbele
When Darren Wilken was arrested in a police raid in Midrand at a property he rented with his girlfriend Tiona Moodley, their landlord immediately terminated their lease.
Wilken, 35, and Moodley, 25, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday facing multiple charges related to possession, creation and distribution of child pornography.
Wilken also faces charges of contravening the Drug Trafficking Act, acquisition, possession or use of the proceeds of unlawful activities, possession of stolen property and fraud.
Their arrests emanated from information shared by international law enforcement authorities with the SAPS after they identified a target in South Africa.
During the arrests a number of electronic devices believed to contain child sexual abuse material were confiscated.
At the time, police said a forensic analysis of the devices was conducted on the scene by cybercrime experts and an estimated 10-million child pornography images and videos were detected.
WATCH | Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley in court on child porn and money laundering charges
