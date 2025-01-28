South Africa

Foundation being laid to rebuild KZN, conference gets under way in Durban

28 January 2025 - 13:02 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba at the Build KZN Better conference on property management in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Plans are afoot for the rehabilitation of abandoned buildings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking at the Build KZN Better conference at the Durban ICC on Tuesday, acting head of the public works department Vish Govender said high on the agenda was the private-public partnership which should be harnessed to rebuild the province.

“The challenge is too great for one entity to solve. We need strong collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society. We have got to pool our resources and streamline democratic processes.”

During a recent visit to the UK, public works and infrastructure MEC Dean Macpherson emphasised the streamlining of democratic processes.

Govender said artificial intelligence could be used to revolutionise property management.

“Imagine buildings employing sensors detecting water leaks.

“Every government building presents an opportunity to create a safer city and restoring the dignity of our communities. As the leaders in this space we have the power and the responsibility to transform not just properties but the lives of people.”

He called on delegates to use the conference to commit to collaboration and sustainable growth.

“Let’s imagine our cities brick by brick and building by building. Let’s not manage property but let us be architects of a better tomorrow,” said Govender. 

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba told delegates the municipality owns thousands of properties, covering 99,152ha.

“This includes abandoned and underused properties surplus to our service delivery requirements.”

He said in 2019 the municipality conducted a land audit to verify the number of properties owned by the city and it was confirmed the municipality owned 51,120 properties at the time.

“[About] 42% of these properties are developed, [about] 32% is public service infrastructure such as roads, powerlines, reservoirs and depots and the remaining [about] 32% vacant land that includes community parks, road reserves and land earmarked for housing development,” said Xaba.

He said the metro has 1,084 leases.

The city has more than 30 catalytic projects with anticipated capital investment of R217bn and 300,000 jobs.

The conference continues as stakeholders discuss growth and sustainability in the private and public property sector.

TimesLIVE

