South Africa

Guard shot as robbers damage Pretoria's Hercules Clinic

Health MMC says community must take ownership of its infrastructure

28 January 2025 - 18:46 By TimesLIVE
The guard who was shot in Hercules Clinic is receiving medical attention. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A female security guard working at Hercules Clinic in Pretoria was shot and injured during an attempt by robbers to access a nearby store on Sunday night. 

City of Tshwane's MMC for health Tshegofatso Mashabela said the clinic was open on Monday after the crime scene had been comprehensively investigated by the police.

She said on Tuesday the guard who had been admitted to hospital had been discharged and was recovering at home.

“The damage at the clinic includes a broken ceiling and a detached air-conditioning unit — physical manifestations of a deeper threat to our community’s wellbeing. These acts of vandalism and violence target the core of our public health infrastructure,” Mashabela said. 

She said the community must take ownership of its precious infrastructure. 

“Hercules Clinic is not merely a building; it is a symbol of our commitment to health and progress. It is imperative that we all play our part in safeguarding it by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities to authorities,” she said. 

TimesLIVE 

