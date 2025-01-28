A massive fire swept through the Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of families homeless and in desperate need of shelter.
The devastating blaze destroyed shacks and belongings, forcing residents to confront an uncertain future.
Frustrated by the lack of trust in government assistance, many have made it clear they need sustainable housing solutions instead of temporary food parcels. Scepticism is running high as members of the displaced community struggle to rebuild their lives.
IN PICS | Residents demand shelter over food parcels after Booysens fire
Community members want housing solutions, not handouts
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A massive fire swept through the Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of families homeless and in desperate need of shelter.
The devastating blaze destroyed shacks and belongings, forcing residents to confront an uncertain future.
Frustrated by the lack of trust in government assistance, many have made it clear they need sustainable housing solutions instead of temporary food parcels. Scepticism is running high as members of the displaced community struggle to rebuild their lives.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
200 shacks lost to fire in Selby overnight
Cease fire and bring them home now: a step towards peace in the Middle East
Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets, UN agencies say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos