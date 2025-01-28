South Africa

IN PICS | Residents demand shelter over food parcels after Booysens fire

Community members want housing solutions, not handouts

28 January 2025 - 16:11 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
Tragedy in Booysens: Hundreds of shacks were destroyed, leaving families stranded and pleading for shelter.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A massive fire swept through the Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of families homeless and in desperate need of shelter.

The devastating blaze destroyed shacks and belongings, forcing residents to confront an uncertain future.

Frustrated by the lack of trust in government assistance, many have made it clear they need sustainable housing solutions instead of temporary food parcels. Scepticism is running high as members of the displaced community struggle to rebuild their lives.

