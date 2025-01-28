Mahlangu confesses to killing wife's former lover

“I take full responsibility. I am the one who committed the crime and I am really sorry to the family of [murdered Sibusiso] Sithebe. I am not proud of what I have done.”
This was the opening plea statement made by murder-accused Sibusiso Mahlangu in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Mahlangu admitted to killing his wife Lerato's former lover Sithebe in January 2022.
The Mahlangus were found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud. Sithebe's charred body was found in the couple's house in Soshanguve.
According to the state, the couple conspired to kill Sithebe so they could benefit financially. Lerato had “identified” the charred body of Sithebe as that of her husband and then cashed out R575,000 from an insurance policy.
Mahlangu told the court that he forced Lerato to partake in the crime.
“I told her who to call and what to do, and I told her that if she did not she would suffer the same consequences.
“Last night, I prayed for wisdom, I am sorry that I lied. I am responsible for what happened that night and I want to take full responsibility. I am tired of living a lie and I am tired of being a hypocrite,” Mahlangu told the court.
