Oshoek border post reopened after accident

The Oshoek port of entry with Eswatini has been reopened after the successful clearance and safety assessment of the port following a serious truck accident on Sunday, the Border Management Authority and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Tuesday.

Operations at the port of entry were halted on Sunday morning after the accident, allegedly caused by a 32-ton coal truck that experienced brake failure, crashed into 10 stationary private vehicles, four Sars vehicles and a SANDF bakkie, causing significant damage.

A Sars official, a tourism monitor and the driver of the truck sustained injuries and were attended to by Eswatini emergency medical services and transported to a hospital for treatment.

