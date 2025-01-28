South Africa

PSA urges placement of pupils in Mpumalanga schools without delay

28 January 2025 - 16:49 By TimesLIVE
The union commended the reported decrease in the number of unplaced pupils, but said it was clear much work remained to be done.
The union commended the reported decrease in the number of unplaced pupils, but said it was clear much work remained to be done. Sock photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it is concerned about unplaced pupils in Mpumalanga as the 2025 school year has already started.   

During a back-to-school campaign attended by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, MEC Cathy Dlamini and deputy minister Reginah Mhaule at Kamagugu Special School last week, it was revealed 7,924 Mpumalanga pupils in grades R, 1 and 8 were still to be placed.

“While the PSA commends the reported decrease in the number of unplaced learners, indicating some progress, it is clear much work remains to be done.   

“The minister’s commitment to improving school infrastructure is commendable but it is essential to emphasise the urgency of this matter and the need for feasible action plans to be implemented annually,” the union said. 

It urged Gwarube to streamline the placement process and develop a clear, actionable plan to ensure all pupils in Mpumalanga were placed without further delay. 

