“Meanwhile, at Maphotla (Siyabuswa area), about 10 suspects assaulted a security guard and then torched 18 buses. The security guard was also taken to hospital,” he said.
At Thanane in Siyabuswa, Mdhluli said about 10 suspects went to the bus depot and torched 17 buses.
“The police, firefighters as well as emergency medical personnel were informed about the incident, and upon arrival, cases were opened.”
No-one has been arrested so far. The motive will form part of the investigation, he said.
Acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Maj Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said the incident appears to have been well orchestrated.
Mkhwanazi said a team of investigators will work around the clock to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book.
“We are confident in the team that was put together [and] that within a short space of time, we will make some arrest[s],” he said.
Mpumalanga MEC for public works, roads and transport Thulasizwe Thomo said the department is concerned about the effect the incident will have on passengers who rely on Putco buses. Thomo said transport arrangements need to be prioritised by the company to ensure commuters are not left stranded.
“This incident is not only a loss for the bus company but also a severe setback for our communities who depend on this public transport service for their daily commuting. The impact on our residents, particularly in the Nkangala district, cannot be overstated,” he said.
Thomo said a site visit and meeting with the executive management of Putco will be scheduled soon to discuss ways to minimise disruption to bus services.
TimesLIVE
'Putco bus burnings appear to have been well orchestrated': Police
Number of buses torched in Mpumalanga rises to 51; two security guards injured
Image: SAPS
Police in Mpumalanga have ordered heightened visibility for the road transport system after 51 Putco buses were torched by a group of armed suspects on Monday night.
Sixteen buses were burnt at KwaMhlanga and 35 at Siyabuswa (18 in Maphotla and 17 in Thanane). Two security guards were injured during the incidents.
According to the police, the suspects were driving a white Toyota Quantum.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said police are investigating various charges, including malicious damage to property, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mdhluli said reports indicate that about 15 suspects wearing black clothes and balaclavas stormed into a bus depot at Moloto (KwaMhlanga area) and held the employees at gunpoint.
“The suspects are said to have then shot and injured one security guard. It was during this period when 16 buses were burnt. The injured security officer was taken to hospital.
Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga
“Meanwhile, at Maphotla (Siyabuswa area), about 10 suspects assaulted a security guard and then torched 18 buses. The security guard was also taken to hospital,” he said.
At Thanane in Siyabuswa, Mdhluli said about 10 suspects went to the bus depot and torched 17 buses.
“The police, firefighters as well as emergency medical personnel were informed about the incident, and upon arrival, cases were opened.”
No-one has been arrested so far. The motive will form part of the investigation, he said.
Acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Maj Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said the incident appears to have been well orchestrated.
Mkhwanazi said a team of investigators will work around the clock to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book.
“We are confident in the team that was put together [and] that within a short space of time, we will make some arrest[s],” he said.
Mpumalanga MEC for public works, roads and transport Thulasizwe Thomo said the department is concerned about the effect the incident will have on passengers who rely on Putco buses. Thomo said transport arrangements need to be prioritised by the company to ensure commuters are not left stranded.
“This incident is not only a loss for the bus company but also a severe setback for our communities who depend on this public transport service for their daily commuting. The impact on our residents, particularly in the Nkangala district, cannot be overstated,” he said.
Thomo said a site visit and meeting with the executive management of Putco will be scheduled soon to discuss ways to minimise disruption to bus services.
TimesLIVE
MORE
Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga
Soweto tavern feud between ‘rich and educated’ vs ‘poor and uneducated’ escalated to the liquor board
22 passengers injured after bus catches alight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos