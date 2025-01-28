South Africa

'Putco bus burnings appear to have been well orchestrated': Police

Number of buses torched in Mpumalanga rises to 51; two security guards injured

28 January 2025 - 11:11
A total of 51 Putco buses were torched across the Nkangala district last night, police confirm.
Image: SAPS

Police in Mpumalanga have ordered heightened visibility for the road transport system after 51 Putco buses were torched by a group of armed suspects on Monday night.

Sixteen buses were burnt at KwaMhlanga and 35 at Siyabuswa (18 in Maphotla and 17 in Thanane). Two security guards were injured during the incidents.

According to the police, the suspects were driving a white Toyota Quantum.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said police are investigating various charges, including malicious damage to property, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mdhluli said reports indicate that about 15 suspects wearing black clothes and balaclavas stormed into a bus depot at Moloto (KwaMhlanga area) and held the employees at gunpoint. 

“The suspects are said to have then shot and injured one security guard. It was during this period when 16 buses were burnt. The injured security officer was taken to hospital.

“Meanwhile, at Maphotla (Siyabuswa area), about 10 suspects assaulted a security guard and then torched 18 buses. The security guard was also taken to hospital,” he said. 

At Thanane in Siyabuswa, Mdhluli said about 10 suspects went to the bus depot and torched 17 buses.

“The police, firefighters as well as emergency medical personnel were informed about the incident, and upon arrival, cases were opened.”

No-one has been arrested so far. The motive will form part of the investigation, he said.

Acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Maj Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said the incident appears to have been well orchestrated.

Mkhwanazi said a team of investigators will work around the clock to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book. 

“We are confident in the team that was put together [and] that within a short space of time, we will make some arrest[s],” he said.

Mpumalanga MEC for public works, roads and transport Thulasizwe Thomo said the department is concerned about the effect the incident will have on passengers who rely on Putco buses. Thomo said transport arrangements need to be prioritised by the company to ensure commuters are not left stranded.

“This incident is not only a loss for the bus company but also a severe setback for our communities who depend on this public transport service for their daily commuting. The impact on our residents, particularly in the Nkangala district, cannot be overstated,” he said.

Thomo said a site visit and meeting with the executive management of Putco will be scheduled soon to discuss ways to minimise disruption to bus services.

TimesLIVE

