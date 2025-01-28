Sanef, colleagues mourn passing of journalist Paddy Harper

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday expressed sadness at the death of journalist William “Paddy” Harper, who died peacefully at home on Saturday, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 58.

A veteran of South African journalism, Harper was celebrated for his fearless reporting, sharp wit and unwavering commitment to truth.

Sanef said throughout his illustrious career, Harper worked with several leading media houses, including at the Independent Media group, City Press, The Times, the Sunday Times and most recently the Mail & Guardian where he was political editor.

Mondli Makhanya, City Press editor and one of Harper’s former colleagues, described him as “one of the finest among us,” adding that Harper’s unique writing style combined wit and a sense of mischief without diminishing the seriousness of the subject matter.

“Paddy was undoubtedly one of the silkiest writers of our generation. Whether reporting on tragedies that have scarred his province or analysing political conferences, he transported readers to the scene with vivid imagery and sharp clarity,” Makhanya said.

Makhanya said Harper understood South African politics, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, better than most.

Sthembiso Msomi, former Sunday Times editor, reflected on Harper’s role as a pioneer in the New African newspaper, part of the courageous alternative press that stood against apartheid in the 1980s.

“Paddy was a legend to aspiring journalists like me. His fearless reporting on political violence in Richmond, the debates in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, and infighting within the provincial government showed his courage to tell the truth, no matter whom it offended. His professionalism and independence earned him respect across the political spectrum,” Msomi said.

Luke Feltham, Mail & Guardian editor-in-chief, described Harper as an incredible human being and fierce friend to all at the newspaper.

“For so long he was our newsroom’s conscience — an adored mentor who ensured our journalism remained uncompromising. He was a storyteller, loyal to the truth and never influenced by fear or agenda.

“His irreproachable ethics earned him respect from readers, colleagues and the political world he reported on. It is rare that someone whose words are so influential, at times potent, is so universally revered,” he said.

Feltham said the tributes that had flooded the M&G reflected how loved he was. Everyone had a ‘Paddy story’ more often than not a wild exploit that invariably ended in a couple of cold ones at the bar.

“He was a great journalist because he lived a great life. We will miss him dearly.”

Kumi Naidoo, former director of Greenpeace, highlighted Harper’s lasting impact on South African media.

“Paddy’s fearless reporting and commitment to justice have left an indelible mark. His passion for truth inspired many, and his legacy will continue to resonate through the stories he shared. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Mahlatse Mahlase, former Sanef chair and Eyewitness News editor, described Harper’s death as a significant loss to South African democracy. “Paddy was a formidable journalist, wielding his pen with purpose and wit. He carried an invaluable wealth of institutional memory, and his contributions to our media landscape will not be forgotten.”

Melanie-Ann Feris described his death as a sad day for journalism. “I had the privilege of working with Paddy many years ago at the City Press. I was in awe of him and learned so much from him. He was not only a gifted journalist but also a great human being — a true gentleman, a kind soul and someone with a wonderful sense of humour.”

Ron Derby, former editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian, wrote: “There are three special things about Paddy Harper, the old warhorse of a political journalist that I had the highest honour of working with during my three years at the Mail & Guardian. First, he had Irish roots, second, he was an Arsenal fan. And like ‘Liam Brady,’ the third aspect of Paddy that I loved was that he wrote with a flair that most of us who had shared a newsroom with him could only ever dream of.”

Derby said it was a privilege reading him or listening to him opine about the state of the country’s politics and, in the main, KwaZulu-Natal’s history since the 1980s.

“He was among the last of a dying breed of romantic journalists who understood and cherished their craft of storytelling with a wit and charm that could not be matched.”

Derby said he would be missed, and his old fraternity was all the poorer for it.

“Paddy Harper’s legacy as a journalist, colleague and friend will endure in the hearts of those he touched and the stories he told.

“Sanef extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues as we honour the life and legacy of one of South Africa’s finest journalists,” Sanef said.

