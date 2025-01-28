The Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted Ziyahd Hoorzook, who is facing charges of terror financing, bail of R30,000.
The court set strict conditions for Hoorzook, 35. He must report to the Sandton police station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; refrain from interfering with investigations or witnesses; and share his live location with the investigating officer.
Hoorzook faces multiple charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act. Additional charges include contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and the Firearms Control Act for failing to secure firearms.
“The state alleges Hoorzook transferred R11,500 in cryptocurrency to a bitcoin account linked to foreign military assistance provided to an organisation allegedly involved in terrorist activities,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.
During a search-and-seizure operation at his home in Sandton on October 3 last year, police discovered two licensed firearms stored improperly, contrary to legal requirements.
Hoorzook was arrested on January 3 and remained in custody until his release on bail.
“In his bail application, Hoorzook, through his legal representative, argued that he is not a flight risk and has co-operated fully with law enforcement.”
However, prosecutor Rodger Mareume opposed the application and presented testimony from the investigating officer who highlighted concerns that Hoorzook might evade trial if released.
The matter was postponed to March 30 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Terror financing suspect released on R30,000 bail with strict conditions
State alleges he transferred cryptocurrency to a suspect bitcoin account
Image: SA CJS / X
The Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted Ziyahd Hoorzook, who is facing charges of terror financing, bail of R30,000.
The court set strict conditions for Hoorzook, 35. He must report to the Sandton police station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; refrain from interfering with investigations or witnesses; and share his live location with the investigating officer.
Hoorzook faces multiple charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act. Additional charges include contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and the Firearms Control Act for failing to secure firearms.
“The state alleges Hoorzook transferred R11,500 in cryptocurrency to a bitcoin account linked to foreign military assistance provided to an organisation allegedly involved in terrorist activities,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.
During a search-and-seizure operation at his home in Sandton on October 3 last year, police discovered two licensed firearms stored improperly, contrary to legal requirements.
Hoorzook was arrested on January 3 and remained in custody until his release on bail.
“In his bail application, Hoorzook, through his legal representative, argued that he is not a flight risk and has co-operated fully with law enforcement.”
However, prosecutor Rodger Mareume opposed the application and presented testimony from the investigating officer who highlighted concerns that Hoorzook might evade trial if released.
The matter was postponed to March 30 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Decision on bail for terror financing accused to be made next week
Bail application for terror financing suspect to continue next week
Sandton man accused of 'funding terrorism' to apply for bail on Friday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos