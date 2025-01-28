South Africa

Terror financing suspect released on R30,000 bail with strict conditions

State alleges he transferred cryptocurrency to a suspect bitcoin account

28 January 2025 - 19:52
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Hawks arrested Ziyadh Hoorzook on January 3. pic: SA CJS / X
Image: SA CJS / X

The Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted Ziyahd Hoorzook, who is facing charges of terror financing, bail of R30,000. 

The court set strict conditions for Hoorzook, 35. He must report to the Sandton police station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; refrain from interfering with investigations or witnesses; and share his live location with the investigating officer. 

Hoorzook faces multiple charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act. Additional charges include contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and the Firearms Control Act for failing to secure firearms. 

“The state alleges Hoorzook transferred R11,500 in cryptocurrency to a bitcoin account linked to foreign military assistance provided to an organisation allegedly involved in terrorist activities,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said. 

During a search-and-seizure operation at his home in Sandton on October 3 last year, police discovered two licensed firearms stored improperly, contrary to legal requirements.

Hoorzook was arrested on January 3 and remained in custody until his release on bail. 

“In his bail application, Hoorzook, through his legal representative, argued that he is not a flight risk and has co-operated fully with law enforcement.” 

However, prosecutor Rodger Mareume opposed the application and presented testimony from the investigating officer who highlighted concerns that Hoorzook might evade trial if released. 

The matter was postponed to March 30 for further investigation. 

 TimesLIVE

