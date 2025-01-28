South Africa

Three more SANDF soldiers killed in DRC, one succumbs to injuries from earlier clash

Death toll of South African soldiers rises to 13 in clashes with M23 rebels

28 January 2025 - 11:31
The SANDF presence in the DRC has been marred by the deaths of 13 soldiers. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Three SA National Defence Force soldiers (SANDF) lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday after an exchange of bombs near the Goma Airport. 

Their deaths come after an exchange of mortar bombs between FARDC (Armed Forces of the DRC), the Congolese defence force and M23 rebels near the airport, where the SANDF base is located. 

“The M23 rebels launched several mortar bombs in the direction of Goma airport which landed on the SANDF base, and this resulted in the army losing three members,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.  

Last week nine SANDF members were killed and several others injured during conflict with the rebels. 

One of the wounded soldiers succumbed this week to injuries sustained in the skirmish, Dlamini said. 

Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets, UN agencies say

The fighting has been accompanied by a surge in looting of food aid supplies.
News
2 hours ago

“The rest of the injured members continue to receive medical attention at the Level 3 Hospital in Goma.”

Despite the losses, he said “the SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the UN Stabilisation Mission in the DRC and Sadc mission in the DRC. 

“Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.”

A video has been circulating on social media with misleading claims that SANDF members surrendered to M23 rebels. The footage depicts a white flag raised on a stick, held by a soldier from an embankment.

No talks to deploy more soldiers to DRC after nine killed

SANDF says those wounded last week did not suffer life-threatening wounds
News
1 day ago

Dlamini said South Africans should not be alarmed by the footage.

"This was the outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of our base.

"This would also open the route for our troops to access medical facilities."

This is common practice in any war, Dlamini added.

DefenceWeb reported that on Monday evening, SANDF troops were confined to their bases in Goma and Sake “in a very tense situation”. It said the troops are surrounded and unable to get out to seek treatment for their wounded or to receive supplies or reinforcements. The SANDF will be approached for comment on this. 

TimesLIVE

