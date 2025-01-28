Three SA National Defence Force soldiers (SANDF) lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday after an exchange of bombs near the Goma Airport.
Their deaths come after an exchange of mortar bombs between FARDC (Armed Forces of the DRC), the Congolese defence force and M23 rebels near the airport, where the SANDF base is located.
“The M23 rebels launched several mortar bombs in the direction of Goma airport which landed on the SANDF base, and this resulted in the army losing three members,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.
Last week nine SANDF members were killed and several others injured during conflict with the rebels.
One of the wounded soldiers succumbed this week to injuries sustained in the skirmish, Dlamini said.
Three more SANDF soldiers killed in DRC, one succumbs to injuries from earlier clash
Death toll of South African soldiers rises to 13 in clashes with M23 rebels
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Three SA National Defence Force soldiers (SANDF) lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday after an exchange of bombs near the Goma Airport.
Their deaths come after an exchange of mortar bombs between FARDC (Armed Forces of the DRC), the Congolese defence force and M23 rebels near the airport, where the SANDF base is located.
“The M23 rebels launched several mortar bombs in the direction of Goma airport which landed on the SANDF base, and this resulted in the army losing three members,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.
Last week nine SANDF members were killed and several others injured during conflict with the rebels.
One of the wounded soldiers succumbed this week to injuries sustained in the skirmish, Dlamini said.
Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets, UN agencies say
“The rest of the injured members continue to receive medical attention at the Level 3 Hospital in Goma.”
Despite the losses, he said “the SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the UN Stabilisation Mission in the DRC and Sadc mission in the DRC.
“Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.”
A video has been circulating on social media with misleading claims that SANDF members surrendered to M23 rebels. The footage depicts a white flag raised on a stick, held by a soldier from an embankment.
No talks to deploy more soldiers to DRC after nine killed
Dlamini said South Africans should not be alarmed by the footage.
"This was the outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of our base.
"This would also open the route for our troops to access medical facilities."
This is common practice in any war, Dlamini added.
DefenceWeb reported that on Monday evening, SANDF troops were confined to their bases in Goma and Sake “in a very tense situation”. It said the troops are surrounded and unable to get out to seek treatment for their wounded or to receive supplies or reinforcements. The SANDF will be approached for comment on this.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Ramaphosa speaks to Rwanda’s Kagame as tensions escalate in DRC
UAT sends condolences to families of SANDF members killed in DRC
DRC has created a reserve force to fight the M23 — why this may backfire
POLL | Should we withdraw our soldiers from the conflict in the DRC?
M23 rebels enter centre of DRC's Goma after claiming capture of city
EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos