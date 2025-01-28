South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley in court on child porn and money laundering charges

28 January 2025 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The case of 25-year-old web designer Tiona Megan Moodley, who is facing charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering, will continue in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Moodley who appeared in court Monday will continue her bail application. She was arrested in Houghton last week.

Moodley brought a Bible to court on Monday for her first appearance in connection with the seizure of child pornography videos and photos.

The case was rolled over at the Randburg magistrate's court until Tuesday when Moodley is expected to join her co-accused Darren Wilken, 35, in a possible bail application.

TimesLIVE

