The case of 25-year-old web designer Tiona Megan Moodley, who is facing charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering, will continue in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Moodley who appeared in court Monday will continue her bail application. She was arrested in Houghton last week.
Moodley brought a Bible to court on Monday for her first appearance in connection with the seizure of child pornography videos and photos.
The case was rolled over at the Randburg magistrate's court until Tuesday when Moodley is expected to join her co-accused Darren Wilken, 35, in a possible bail application.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley in court on child porn and money laundering charges
Courtesy of SABC
The case of 25-year-old web designer Tiona Megan Moodley, who is facing charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering, will continue in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Moodley who appeared in court Monday will continue her bail application. She was arrested in Houghton last week.
Moodley brought a Bible to court on Monday for her first appearance in connection with the seizure of child pornography videos and photos.
The case was rolled over at the Randburg magistrate's court until Tuesday when Moodley is expected to join her co-accused Darren Wilken, 35, in a possible bail application.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Web designer in dock on production of child porn charges
Police arrest girlfriend of suspect in ‘distribution of child porn’ case
Man in court to face charges of possession, distribution of child porn
Suspect arrested in Midrand for 'distributing' child porn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos