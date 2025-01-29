Air Force celebration slated amid crisis facing SANDF in the DRC

He said the two chiefs should resign in shame and disgrace immediately.

The South African National Defence Union, commenting on the golf day, said it was a poor choice to engage in fun activities in the aftermath of soldiers dying on the battlefield.

“Any formal air force parades or fly-pasts should be in honour of the dead and wounded. Any fun/entertainment events should be cancelled out of respect for the fallen, wounded and their families,” the union's national secretary Piekie Greeff said.

The DA's spokesperson on defence and military veterans, Chris Hattingh, said on Wednesday a military festival was taking place at a time when the military was in a catastrophic crisis.

He said apart from the generals gathering at the golf course, there will be an Air Force ball on Thursday, followed by more celebrations on Friday, including flyovers and parades.

“This is the height of disrespect. The SAAF is part of our broader military, which is under attack in the DRC.”

He said while soldiers were risking their lives in a foreign conflict, senior officers were celebrating and enjoying festivities.

“This is cold, careless and offensive. To add insult to injury, these events are scheduled to continue while the nation mourns the loss of our soldiers.”

Hattingh called for the immediate suspension of Armed Forces Day and Air Force Day celebrations in light of the tragedy the country's military was enduring.

“This is not a time for celebration — this is a time for mourning, reflection, and, most importantly, accountability. The government should have shown solidarity with our fallen soldiers, not continued with these ill-timed festivities.”

TimesLIVE