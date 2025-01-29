South Africa

Airbnb owner shares damage to R20m property in Camps Bay 'by guests'

29 January 2025 - 12:56
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ridhwaan Basa shared these photos of damage done to his R20m property in Camps Bay, Cape Town, allegedly by an Airbnb tenant.
Ridhwaan Basa shared these photos of damage done to his R20m property in Camps Bay, Cape Town, allegedly by an Airbnb tenant.
Image: Supplied

The owner of a luxury R20m Airbnb property in Camps Bay, Cape Town, has shared the shocking extent of damage caused to his property, allegedly by guests.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ridhwaan Basa shared images of the destruction that occurred during a recent stay, including a ruined stove with a cracked hob.

“How guests left my Airbnb. This can be one of the most annoying parts of running an Airbnb business. Luckily Airbnb has cover, which these damages can be claimed through,” said Basa in the video.

The Instagram video, which has already garnered more than 2.5-million views and more than 2,000 comments, also shows stained wooden furniture and pool cues that appear to have been gnawed on.

The destruction has sparked outrage among social media users, many of whom expressed disbelief at the condition in which guests leave the properties they rent.

One commenter, Koki Ramango, expressed frustration: “So disgusting. I treat Airbnbs like my own home or even better. I can’t believe people do this.”

Another user, Lethu Dubasi, suggested taking a more severe approach: “Post the damages with their names. They should not mind if they were comfortable leaving your home like that.”

In response to such issues, a Cape Town estate agent weighed in, advising property managers and agents to protect themselves from bad tenants.

“The best thing every agent/property manager needs to do is get Superhog to check passports and have a track record of these bad tenants. We need to build the bad tenant database together,” said the agent.

Superhog is a platform that verifies tenants’ identities and helps property owners ensure their guests are trustworthy.

For Airbnb hosts, incidents such as this serve as a reminder of the potential risks involved in renting out properties and highlight the importance of protecting themselves through available insurance services.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Child porn ring' members' lease terminated after arrest, court hears

Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday facing multiple charges related to possession, creation and ...
News
21 hours ago

Blocking entrance, crashing through boom gates: feud at pricey estate gets ugly

A long-standing feud with the homeowners’ association of the upmarket Silver Lakes golf and wildlife estate in Pretoria has driven an angry resident ...
News
3 days ago

From seasonal treats to high touch areas: prep your home for rentals

Looking to make your flat or house earn you Janu-worry cash? Here's a checklist to ensure guests will come knocking
Lifestyle
1 month ago

‘Racism’ row at Clifton apartments

Guard claims tenant said he stank of sewage.
News
1 month ago

South African homes are star attractions

Local diversity and beauty a winning formula for the movie industry
News
2 months ago

R3m and 10 years in court fighting neighbour’s alterations

Partying, ‘inappropriate’ tanning, laughing children and a thrown cake feature in appeal court case.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Musa Khawula abandons bail
Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby