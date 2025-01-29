South Africa

Bhambayi residents want 12 men accused of hacking alleged criminals to death to be released

29 January 2025 - 12:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Disgruntled Bhambayi residents are calling for the release of 12 suspects arrested in connection with the deaths of five men in Inanda.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

More than 300 picketing Bhambayi informal settlement residents are demanding the release of 12 suspects linked to the brutal hacking to death of five alleged criminals said to have terrorised the community.

They were protesting before the second court appearance by the men in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Police arrested 12 suspects two weeks ago after five men were hacked to death with a bush knife.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects are believed to be members of a forum in the community. 

Community member Mdu Hadebe said they want justice to be served.

“There are people who have pledged their support for the suspects. If these guys don’t get bail we will have no choice but to mobilise more people from outside from our areas,” said Hadebe.

He said the area continued to record high crime rates.

“Crime is out of control here. In Bhambayi you can get robbed while sitting in a taxi from a shopping mall. That is how bad things can get,” said Hadebe.

More than 300 Bhambayi residents are calling for charges to be dropped against 12 men arrested in connection with the deaths of five alleged criminals.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

He said criminals have terrorised community members with their brazen attacks.

He said two years ago they lodged a petition with police to air their concerns about crime levels, but it didn't yield results.

There was a strong police presence outside the court on Wednesday while community members chanted.

“ We are always baffled how police are slow to respond to our calls when we are distressed but there is a big group of police officials here for this,” said Hadebe.

He said the detention of the 12 suspects had left their family members in dire situations.

“ Among the detained are bread winners who should be at work. It’s been two weeks,” said Hadebe.

He said the suspects whose names had been blemished will face criminal records.

Hadebe said the suspects were not community policing forum members. 

“They are community members who are tired of criminality.” 

