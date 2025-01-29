Father of 30 among 12 men accused of killing suspected criminals in Inanda
Five people who 'terrorised community' hacked to death
Suspects linked to the hacking to death of five people in Inanda's Bhambayi informal settlement have pleaded their innocence.
This emerged at the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court when they made their second appearance on Wednesday amid heavy police presence inside and outside the court.
The hearing was preceded by a large gathering of Bhambayi residents who called for murder charges to be dropped against Aphelele Nhlanganiso, Qondokwakhe Jama, Linda Mthembu, Nkululeko Mhlalezulu, Sibonelo Ntshangase, Mmeli Makhubela, Sandiso Godagoda, Aphelele Hlongwa, Bongani Nkabinde, Sipho Manqele, Zanemvula Mlotshwa and Zolani Zide.
They face five counts of murder, six charges of kidnapping, and one charge of attempted murder after the bodies of five alleged criminals were found hacked to death with a bush knife in Inanda on January 16.
Prosecutor Anusha Govender said the state was no longer opposed to the suspects being released on bail as the investigating officer has profiled the suspects.
“The witnesses has since relocated. The suspects are not flight risks and the safety of the witnesses is not a concern,” said Govender.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects are believed to be members of a forum in the community.
Some of the suspects took the witness box on Wednesday.
Qondokwakhe Jama, 69, told the court police had arrested him at his Bhambayi home while having a meal on January 17. He said when he asked them why he was being arrested, he was met with a curt reply.
“One police officer told me he was not a sangoma and did not know why I was being arrested,” said Jama.
He said the arrests came hours after he had returned from dropping off his wife at a local clinic.
The father of 30 children said he was self-employed and fixed cars along the side of the Phoenix highway.
“Sometimes I get R100 a day. On some occasions I go three days without getting anything,” said Jama.
His daughter, Mbali Jama, was summoned to testify in support of her father’s bail application.
She said she did not recall her father leaving their home on the night of January 16. She said when she woke up the next day, her father was still at his home.
Jama’s co-accused Linda Mthemba, 40, told court he hadn't had any run-ins with the law nor did he have any pending criminal cases.
He said he relied on piece jobs and an unemployment grant to live. He said he did not know the complainant in the matter and is father to a five-year-old girl.
He said on the night of the murder he was at his rental home with some of his neighbours. After parting ways with them he had gone to bed and woke about 8am.
The defence called on neighbour Nhlakanipho Hlongwane to corroborate Mthembu’s evidence about the evening of January 16.
“I have been residing with him for about two months. I have my own room,” said Hlongwane. He said while he was unsure on whether Mthembu had left the house, he doubted it.
“ I would have heard the gate because I was only able to put my head to rest after 3am,” said Hlongwane.
The mother of Mthembu's daughter also filed an affidavit in which she painted him as a loving person who contributed to the wellbeing of their child whenever he found a job.
Aphelele Nhlanganiso, 20, said if granted bail he would report to the Vela satellite police station. He had no pending cases nor previous convictions. The grade 11 dropout said he hoped his family would be able to raise R1,000 for him to be released on bail.
All the suspects said they would not evade the trial or interfere with witnesses.
Hlanganiso's aunt, Zimase Mgaga, deposed an affidavit at the Sydenham police station in which she confirmed she would take him in should he be granted bail.
While proceedings were under way, a crowd of more than 300 people did not let the boiling heat deter them from chanting songs outside.
The bail hearing continues.
TimesLIVE