Father of 30 among 12 men accused of killing suspected criminals in Inanda

Prosecutor Anusha Govender said the state was no longer opposed to the suspects being released on bail as the investigating officer has profiled the suspects.

“The witnesses has since relocated. The suspects are not flight risks and the safety of the witnesses is not a concern,” said Govender.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects are believed to be members of a forum in the community.

Some of the suspects took the witness box on Wednesday.

Qondokwakhe Jama, 69, told the court police had arrested him at his Bhambayi home while having a meal on January 17. He said when he asked them why he was being arrested, he was met with a curt reply.

“One police officer told me he was not a sangoma and did not know why I was being arrested,” said Jama.

He said the arrests came hours after he had returned from dropping off his wife at a local clinic.

The father of 30 children said he was self-employed and fixed cars along the side of the Phoenix highway.

“Sometimes I get R100 a day. On some occasions I go three days without getting anything,” said Jama.

His daughter, Mbali Jama, was summoned to testify in support of her father’s bail application.

She said she did not recall her father leaving their home on the night of January 16. She said when she woke up the next day, her father was still at his home.