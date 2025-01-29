Four Gauteng pupils were arrested on Tuesday at Kgatelopele Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto, for disrupting lessons through violent behaviour.
The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police.
“The police were called to the school regarding a complaint about a group of about 20 boys carrying pangas, knives and knobkerries chasing other learners around the school and ordered the security to open the gate,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.
Upon their arrival the group began throwing stones at the police and disrupting the learning programme.
SowetanLIVE
Four Soweto pupils arrested for violent behaviour at school
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Four Gauteng pupils were arrested on Tuesday at Kgatelopele Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto, for disrupting lessons through violent behaviour.
The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police.
“The police were called to the school regarding a complaint about a group of about 20 boys carrying pangas, knives and knobkerries chasing other learners around the school and ordered the security to open the gate,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.
Upon their arrival the group began throwing stones at the police and disrupting the learning programme.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Killed for refusing a kiss: mom says 10-year prison sentence ‘not enough’
Principal killed by gunmen outside his school in Cape Town
EDITORIAL | Throw the book at matric results leak offenders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos