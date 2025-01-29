South Africa

Four Soweto pupils arrested for violent behaviour at school

29 January 2025 - 15:49
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance that was suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Four Gauteng pupils were arrested on Tuesday at Kgatelopele Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto, for disrupting lessons through violent behaviour.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police.

“The police were called to the school regarding a complaint about a group of about 20 boys carrying pangas, knives and knobkerries chasing other learners around the school and ordered the security to open the gate,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

Upon their arrival the group began throwing stones at the police and disrupting the learning programme.

