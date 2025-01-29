South Africa

Killed for refusing a kiss: mom says 10-year prison sentence ‘not enough’

29 January 2025 - 10:58 By Kim Swartz
Naeema Marshall was killed in July 2023 for refusing to give a boy a kiss.
Naeema Marshall was killed in July 2023 for refusing to give a boy a kiss.
Image: Veranique Williams, CPF

The mother of a teenage girl who was shot dead by a boy because she refused to kiss him is bitterly disappointed at the prison sentence handed down to her killer in Cape Town.

“I don't think the punishment he got was enough for me. Within seven years he'll be free again and what next is going to happen? Who is going to be his next victim?" said Fadeema Marshall.

Naeema Marshall, 14, from Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain, was visiting her aunt in Eerste River when she was killed on July 17 2023. She was the youngest of five children, attended Beacon Valley High School and was remembered as a jovial teen who stood up for herself.

Her killer, aged 15, was sentenced by the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for murder. He was also convicted of illegally being in possession of a firearm and ammunition.  

"Her time on earth is done. The things she did meant a lot to everybody. She always made everybody smile. She was a jolly person,” said her mother.

'Her time on earth is done': a mother's grief after fatal shooting of daughter, 14, by teen boy in Cape Town

“She always made everybody smile, she was a jolly person.”
News
1 year ago

"I'm going to appeal his case. My children aren't satisfied with what he got. Though it's not going to bring their sister back, they feel it isn't enough for him."

Provincial organised crime and anti-gang unit detectives built a case against the teen on evidence and witness statements. 

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said Naeema "refused to give him a kiss" and was shot. 

Mitchells Plain community policing forum deputy chairperson Veranique Williams, who has known the family for 27 years, said news of Naeema’s passing was traumatising for her friends. She died the day before schools reopened for the third term. 

Williams said Naeema had served the local community, helping to find missing people.

TimesLIVE

