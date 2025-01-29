South Africa

'Kind, gentle' gangster gets life for killing ex over unreturned messages

Jerome Windvogel 'laughed' while stabbing mother of his child 39 times

29 January 2025 - 15:13 By Kim Swartz
The victim's mother watched helplessly as her daughter was repeatedly stabbed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fusssergei

A member of the 28s gang has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Worcester regional court for murdering his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her 39 times because she did not respond to his text messages.

Jerome Windvogel confronted Nelnishia Kortjie, the 36-year-old mother of his child, while she was going to a bus stop at Bonnievale in the Western Cape on February 17 2023.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Windvogel called her name but she refused to speak to him. He chased her home and stabbed her in the face, neck, upper body, lower body, arms and legs.

“Her mother was alerted to the brutal attack and attempted to intervene but Windvogel confronted her with a knife in his hand. She was forced to step back and Windvogel returned to her daughter, sat on top of her and continued stabbing her,” said Ntabazalila.

“She sustained 39 stab wounds and died on the scene. He was arrested that morning after community members chased him.”

The court heard during cross examination that Windvogel had difficulty controlling his anger though he described himself as gentle, friendly and hardworking and had a good relationship with his siblings.

State prosecutor Elton Willemse argued his conduct could only be described as despicable. Kortjie said he had laughed while killing her daughter.

“The accused has a propensity to commit violent crimes. He was previously convicted of an offence where violence was an element, as he did not want to accept that the relationship was over. Again, in this matter, he would not take no for an answer. He admitted to having a problem with controlling his anger yet he still armed himself with a knife,” he said.

Willemse said he had previous convictions between 2006 and 2018 for violent crimes:

  • in 2006 he was convicted of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and received a suspended sentence;
  • in 2017 he committed assault and paid a R300 admission of guilt fine; and
  • in 2018 he was convicted of another assault and paid a R150 admission of guilt fine.

“A year later, in 2019, he was convicted of another assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment, with two years suspended for five years on condition he was not convicted of an offence where violence was an element committed against another person,” said Ntabazalila.

Windvogel pleaded guilty and later apologised to the community. However, the court found no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and handed down a life sentence on Friday.

Windvogel was declared unit to possess a firearm

TimesLIVE

