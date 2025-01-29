No sufficient evidence to remove Cape Town's MMCs : mayor Hill-Lewis

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he has received a legal opinion from senior counsel affirming his view that there is “insufficient evidence to justify Mayco members’ removal”.

Hill-Lewis said in a statement that he met provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile and two of his officials on Wednesday to discuss whether MMC of safety and security JP Smith and MMC of energy Xanthea Limberg should be removed from office.

Patekile and his officials stated they could not provide any indication of whether substantive evidence of wrongdoing exists.

This meeting follows after the two MMCs offices were raided by SAPS commercial crimes investigators on January 24 as part of an ongoing probe into alleged tender corruption with links to the underworld.

“SAPS confirmed to me that the execution of a search warrant is in no way indicative of a crime, and I have not been provided with any substantive evidence of alleged wrongdoing by either of the Mayco members in question,” said Hill-Lewis.

“In the circumstances, and unless such substantive evidence is forthcoming, there is no basis to suspend either of them from the mayoral committee. I have further sought and since received a legal opinion from senior counsel affirming my view that this is the correct course of action in the current circumstance.”

Opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature have also called for an urgent meeting with Patekile to clarify statements by Smith and Federal Council chair Helen Zille about the ongoing police investigation. A letter to him sent by the ANC, GOOD, EFF, FF and PA requested clarification on:

the alleged tip-off to councillor Smith regarding the investigation and whether such a breach of investigative confidentiality occurred;

the basis of the allegations of political motivation and the steps SAPS has taken to ensure the independence and fairness of its investigations;

measures in place to protect SAPS investigations from external political interference, ensuring transparency and public confidence in the outcomes.

Hill-Lewis further stated that there are crucial differences between the raid of Smith and Limberg compared to former MMC for human settlements Malusi Booi, who is facing charges for an alleged R1bn fraud tender scandal linked to alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield.

“In the Malusi Booi matter, SAPS gave me insight into substantive evidence of alleged corruption and advised me of their intention to make an arrest. This enabled me to act based on credible and substantive evidence, which is absent at this stage in this matter,” said Hill-Lewis.

“Full co-operation is being provided by the MayCo members to aid SAPS in their inquiry, as confirmed to me by both SAPS and Aldermen Smith and Limberg. Their co-operation has been offered at all times, even before the search.

“Should substantive evidence of alleged wrongdoing come to light at any stage, I will assess what action is required to defend and uphold the integrity of our government in the city.”

TimesLIVE