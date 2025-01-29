Opposition parties want to engage SAPS on claims by Helen Zille and DA MMC about raid in Cape Town

Opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature have called for an urgent meeting with the provincial police commissioner to clarify statements made by a DA councillor and Federal Council chair Helen Zille about an ongoing police investigation.

The ANC, GOOD, EFF, FF and PA expressed concern in a joint statement on Wednesday about comments made by Zille and Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith about being “tipped off” about the investigation last year.

Police commercial crimes investigators raided the offices of Smith and energy MMC Xanthea Limberg on January 24. The raids were part of an ongoing probe into alleged tender corruption with links to the underworld.

Smith said in a Facebook post after the raids that he believed it was part of a carefully planned smear campaign by a “political hit squad” out to get him. He confirmed being tipped-off about the investigation, relayed the information to party leaders and offered his full co-operation with police — before the raids.

Zille posted an X thread on Monday that the chief accusers were GOOD party secretary general Brett Herron and National Coloured Congress (NCC) party leader Fadiel Adams.

“Their argument is that, as I was tipped off last year about a possible search of JP’s office, I could have warned him to destroy any incriminating evidence. This is absurd because it was JP SMITH WHO TIPPED ME OFF,” said Zille.

“Their allegations raise serious questions about the integrity of the investigation and the possibility of political interference in the work of the SA Police Service (SAPS),” read the statement.

Opposition parties called for a meeting with provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile to address:

•⁠ ⁠The alleged tip-off to Smith that he was under investigation.

•⁠ ⁠Whether there was any substance to Smith and Zille’s claim of political machinations behind the investigation.

•⁠ ⁠The importance of safeguarding police investigations from political interference.

“The police must be allowed to conduct their work with independence and integrity, free from external influence or baseless accusations. If the allegations made by Smith and Zille are without foundation, it reflects poorly on their leadership and raises further doubts about the DA’s fitness to govern,” the parties said.

“We urge the SAPS to remain steadfast in its commitment to justice and transparency, ensuring that those who are implicated are held accountable without fear or favour. The people of the Western Cape deserve answers, and this matter must be addressed with urgency to restore public confidence in our institutions.”

TimesLIVE