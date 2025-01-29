POLL | Do you think SA’s health system could survive without US-funded programmes?

US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze foreign aid for health programmes has sparked concern.
The 90-day freeze, announced on January 20, affects scores of critical programmes and agencies, among them the US Agency for International Development (USAID), a critical partner for South African health programmes. The freeze has halted the supply of life-saving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID.
The move threatens billions for life-saving aid from the world's largest single donor. In 2023, the US disbursed $72bn (R1.35-trillion) in assistance, providing 42% of all humanitarian aid tracked by the UN in 2024.
While it is premature to estimate the effects of the freeze, experts believe if there is a complete withdrawal of funding, the South African government should put measures in place to mitigate the impact.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced plans to meet National Treasury to discuss the financial implications. Motsoaledi assured patients receiving treatment through US-funded programmes they will be able to access treatment from government programmes. He said Pepfar funded 27 of the 52 districts in the country, contributing about 17% to the R44.4bn budget spent on HIV/Aids and TB programmes.
The health-care system faces additional challenges, including unemployed doctors despite vacancies in health departments. Recently a group of unemployed doctors staged a sit-in protest outside the provincial health department's headquarters in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, to highlight the need for urgent solutions to address the issues.
Image: 123RF.COM/PENCHAN PUMILA
