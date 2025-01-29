South Africa

POLL | Do you think SA’s health system could survive without US-funded programmes?

29 January 2025 - 13:03 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
USAID-funded programmes help millions of people around the world fight against HIV/Aids and TB. Stock photo.
USAID-funded programmes help millions of people around the world fight against HIV/Aids and TB. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF.COM/PENCHAN PUMILA

US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze foreign aid for health programmes has sparked concern.

The 90-day freeze, announced on January 20, affects scores of critical programmes and agencies, among them the US Agency for International Development (USAID), a critical partner for South African health programmes. The freeze has halted the supply of life-saving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID.

The move threatens billions for life-saving aid from the world's largest single donor. In 2023, the US disbursed $72bn (R1.35-trillion) in assistance, providing 42% of all humanitarian aid tracked by the UN in 2024.

While it is premature to estimate the effects of the freeze, experts believe if there is a complete withdrawal of funding, the South African government should put measures in place to mitigate the impact.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced plans to meet National Treasury to discuss the financial implications. Motsoaledi assured patients receiving treatment through US-funded programmes they will be able to access treatment from government programmes. He said Pepfar funded 27 of the 52 districts in the country, contributing about 17% to the R44.4bn budget spent on HIV/Aids and TB programmes.

The health-care system faces additional challenges, including unemployed doctors despite vacancies in health departments. Recently a group of unemployed doctors staged a sit-in protest outside the provincial health department's headquarters in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, to highlight the need for urgent solutions to address the issues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

USAID suspension: experts say no need to panic yet, government on standby to take over affected patients

Health minister says government is working on contingency plans to absorb patients who were receiving treatment through US-funded programmes
News
9 hours ago

Trump order set to halt supply of HIV, malaria drugs to poor countries

The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn ...
News
22 hours ago

Trump administration targets dozens of senior USAID staff after aid freeze

The US provided 42% of all humanitarian aid tracked by the UN in 2024.
News
1 day ago

WHO exit by US jeopardises Africa, says health body

The US plan to withdraw from the World Health Organization will squeeze Africa's health initiatives, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and ...
News
5 days ago

Zimbabwe fears US withdrawal from WHO will hit HIV/Aids programmes

Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube expressed concern on Wednesday that a US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation will lead to aid cuts ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Musa Khawula abandons bail
Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby