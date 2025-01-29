A Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, couple who put their home up for sale were murdered by a man allegedly pretending to be a prospective buyer wanting to view the property.
The suspect is due to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with Monday evening's double murder.
Capt Johan van Dyk said Lyttelton police detectives found the suspect on Tuesday.
“He was in possession of the vehicle used during the commission of the crime, a firearm and bloodstained clothing with stolen property from the crime scene,” he said.
“The detectives established the suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer.
“On the day of the murders, the suspect arranged to meet the homeowner. Once inside the house, the suspect executed his robbery plan. The occupants resisted and during the altercation the suspect, armed with a firearm and a knife, fatally stabbed two victims who succumbed to their wounds on the scene.”
Police, the community policing forum and private security were swiftly alerted.
NPO Community Emergency Response Team said the deceased couple was in their 40s. An elderly woman and a teenage boy sustained minor injuries.
TimesLIVE
Robber 'posing as buyer' fatally stabs Centurion couple in their home
Image: SAPS
A Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, couple who put their home up for sale were murdered by a man allegedly pretending to be a prospective buyer wanting to view the property.
The suspect is due to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with Monday evening's double murder.
Capt Johan van Dyk said Lyttelton police detectives found the suspect on Tuesday.
“He was in possession of the vehicle used during the commission of the crime, a firearm and bloodstained clothing with stolen property from the crime scene,” he said.
“The detectives established the suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer.
“On the day of the murders, the suspect arranged to meet the homeowner. Once inside the house, the suspect executed his robbery plan. The occupants resisted and during the altercation the suspect, armed with a firearm and a knife, fatally stabbed two victims who succumbed to their wounds on the scene.”
Police, the community policing forum and private security were swiftly alerted.
NPO Community Emergency Response Team said the deceased couple was in their 40s. An elderly woman and a teenage boy sustained minor injuries.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tireless pursuit of justice earns Gauteng cop top honour for resolving challenging cases
Suspect in Durbanville 'knife attack' in which toddler injured under police guard in hospital
Petition for Gautrain bus stop outside Joburg courts as crime in CBD deters access to justice
Joburg joins the house price recovery wave
Crime statistics don’t capture the full scope of crime in SA: experts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos