South Africa

Robber 'posing as buyer' fatally stabs Centurion couple in their home

29 January 2025 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer, police say.
The suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer, police say.
Image: SAPS

A Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, couple who put their home up for sale were murdered by a man allegedly pretending to be a prospective buyer wanting to view the property.

The suspect is due to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with Monday evening's double murder.

Capt Johan van Dyk said Lyttelton police detectives found the suspect on Tuesday.

“He was in possession of the vehicle used during the commission of the crime, a firearm and bloodstained clothing with stolen property from the crime scene,” he said.

“The detectives established the suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer.

“On the day of the murders, the suspect arranged to meet the homeowner. Once inside the house, the suspect executed his robbery plan. The occupants resisted and during the altercation the suspect, armed with a firearm and a knife, fatally stabbed two victims who succumbed to their wounds on the scene.”

Police, the community policing forum and private security were swiftly alerted.

NPO Community Emergency Response Team said the deceased couple was in their 40s. An elderly woman and a teenage boy sustained minor injuries.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tireless pursuit of justice earns Gauteng cop top honour for resolving challenging cases

This year the awards boasted more than 40 categories
News
1 day ago

Suspect in Durbanville 'knife attack' in which toddler injured under police guard in hospital

Call for witnesses to Ipic Play attack to come forward as investigators piece together knife attack details
News
2 days ago

Petition for Gautrain bus stop outside Joburg courts as crime in CBD deters access to justice

The Johannesburg High Court, magistrate's court and the CCMA are in  dangerous parts of the CBD, affecting legal practitioners, judges and clients
News
1 week ago

Joburg joins the house price recovery wave

What began in the Western Cape is spreading to Gauteng’s two major metropolitan areas, signalling a broader market rebound
Business
2 weeks ago

Crime statistics don’t capture the full scope of crime in SA: experts

The experts concur that one significant issue is the persistent problem of underreporting
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Musa Khawula abandons bail
Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby