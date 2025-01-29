South Africa

Thabo Mbeki slams modern lobola practices

Former president says bride price was originally insurance for children if a marriage dissolved — but its meaning has been corrupted

29 January 2025 - 16:26
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The traditional meaning and function of lobola have been corrupted over time, former president Thabo Mbeki argued in the Isandlwana Lecture at the Joburg Theatre. File photo.
The traditional meaning and function of lobola have been corrupted over time, former president Thabo Mbeki argued in the Isandlwana Lecture at the Joburg Theatre. File photo.
Image: Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki has expressed strong disapproval for the modern practices surrounding lobola (bride price).

Mbeki agreed with Umkhokha actor Mbuso Khoza, who recently labelled lobola as a scam.

In a candid conversation during the Isandlwana Lecture this weekend, Mbeki argued that the traditional meaning and function of lobola have been corrupted over time. During his speech at the Joburg Theatre, Mbeki reflected on his mother's teachings about the origins of lobola.

“Let me tell you a story before I disappear. What my mother told me. My mother said the customs of ukulobola have been corrupted,” said Mbeki.

He went on to explain that originally lobola served a protective and practical purpose for children born out of wedlock. “It was insurance for the children that would be born out of a marriage. That is why the most important person for the children is not your father; it's the brothers [of] the mother.”

He said the lobola paid during a marriage was traditionally given to the mother's brothers. 

“When the lobola is paid, it's to the brothers [of] the mother and they keep it. So that if there's a crisis in the family, and the children and the mother have to leave to go back to the home of the mother, that lobola is there to look after those children. It was like insurance for those children.”

He argued that the modern-day practices of lobola have diverged from this original intent.

“Why are we celebrating these traditions and cultures and so on?” he asked.

Both Mbeki and Khoza’s comments call for a reassessment of lobola’s place in contemporary society, urging a return to the tradition's roots — one that provides security for the children and mother in the event of marital breakdowns.

Lotsholwa, not so that the brothers must go and drink but in order that this money and whatever is kept. So that in case the mother quarrels with the father, she can take her children home. And it’s not a bad thing, going home,” said Mbeki.

The Isandlwana Lecture is an event that honours the historic Zulu victory over the British at the Battle of Isandlwana in 1879. The lecture, a fusion of storytelling and music, celebrates Zulu culture and heritage. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hell hath no fury like this Zulu bride

Nomzamo Myeni, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s on-again, off-again bride-to-be, was in a foul mood on Friday.
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Unstable Zulu monarchy risks being irrelevant in a democracy

Internal rifts highlight perceived inefficiencies and the potential misuse of resources tied to the royal institution
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

The need for an all-inclusive national dialogue

Oyama Mabandla outlines the steps he believes must be taken for South Africa to be reborn as a healthy democracy
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

PHUMZA SOKANA | There’s an unspoken sense of loyalty to the ANC among many Eastern Cape voters — here’s why

For many who no longer had to endanger themselves for basic necessities like access to water and means to cook, or navigate dangerous bridges trying ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

Cyril Ramaphosa consults Thabo Mbeki on ANC election results

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met former president Thabo Mbeki to seek guidance on a way forward after a dismal showing at the polls.
Politics
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Musa Khawula abandons bail
Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby