Mpumalanga police have arrested two suspects aged 29 and 37 in connection with the torching of 51 Putco buses in Nkangala district on Monday night.
The men were arrested on Tuesday night after a coordinated effort by the team assembled under the leadership of acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said they learned a group of armed individuals driving a Toyota Quantum, Vito Minibus and VW Polo had set fire to the buses at Putco bus depots in the area.
This led to the destruction of 16 buses in Moloto and 35 buses in the Siyabuswa policing precinct. One security guard sustained a gunshot wound and received medical treatment at hospital while other Putco employees sustained injuries after allegedly being assaulted.
Mdhluli said: "The suspects, who were wearing balaclavas and black clothing, reportedly held the employees at gunpoint during the attack.
"One suspect was found in possession of a mobile phone belonging to a victim and a magazine for a 9mm pistol."
Two arrests over arson of Putco buses in Mpumalanga
Image: SAPS
