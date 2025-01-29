South Africa

Two arrests over arson of Putco buses in Mpumalanga

29 January 2025 - 07:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A total of 51 Putco buses were torched across the Nkangala district on Monday.
A total of 51 Putco buses were torched across the Nkangala district on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Mpumalanga police have arrested two suspects aged 29 and 37 in connection with the torching of 51 Putco buses in Nkangala district on Monday night.

The men were arrested on Tuesday night after a coordinated effort by the team assembled under the leadership of acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said they learned a group of armed individuals driving a Toyota Quantum, Vito Minibus and VW Polo had set fire to the buses at Putco bus depots in the area.

This led to the destruction of 16 buses in Moloto and 35 buses in the Siyabuswa policing precinct. One security guard sustained a gunshot wound and received medical treatment at hospital while other Putco employees sustained injuries after allegedly being assaulted.

Mdhluli said: "The suspects, who were wearing balaclavas and black clothing, reportedly held the employees at gunpoint during the attack.

"One suspect was found in possession of a mobile phone belonging to a victim and a magazine for a 9mm pistol."  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

Putco confirmed arson attacks at four of its depots across Mpumalanga on Monday evening.
News
1 day ago

'Putco bus burnings appear to have been well orchestrated': Police

Police said suspects wearing black clothes and balaclavas assaulted security guards and burnt buses at three depots in Kwamhlanga and Siyabuswa.
News
22 hours ago

22 passengers injured after bus catches alight

Putco confirmed 22 passengers were injured when one of its buses caught alight on Wednesday morning.
News
10 months ago

Numsa claims Putco is dumping human waste near depot where suspended workers assemble

Putco says it is untrue.
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, Stars, and Couture Unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS