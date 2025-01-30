South Africa

'A blood-soaked carpet': raid lifts veil on 'dog fighting ring' in Cape Town

30 January 2025 - 13:16 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SPCA inspectors remove the bloody makeshift fighting pit and paraphernalia associated with dog fighting.
SPCA inspectors remove the bloody makeshift fighting pit and paraphernalia associated with dog fighting.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The gruesome scene painted a damning picture — a blood-soaked carpet and the walls of a makeshift fighting pit smeared with the blood stains of suffering.

This was the sight that greeted staff from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City of Cape Town law enforcement animal control unit during a raid that lifted the veil on an illegal dog fighting ring at a property in Ottery.

“Five dogs were seized, two of whom bore the unmistakable scars of dog fighting. Among them, a dog and a young puppy were found with freshly cropped ears, their wounds still stitched, also criminal in terms of the Animals Protection Act,” said the SPCA.

“Inspectors also confiscated a treadmill, break-stick, medication and other paraphernalia often associated with the savage blood sport of dog fighting. The pit itself has been collapsed and seized as evidence, with forensic testing now required to strengthen our case against those responsible.”  

The SPCA pledged to cover the cost of DNA testing at a private laboratory in a bid to bring the perpetrators to justice and appealed for donations to ensure this evidence was gathered timeously.

“Dog fighting is not just an act of cruelty — it is a criminal enterprise, one that thrives in the shadows and feeds on the suffering of the voiceless,” added the SPCA.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man faces criminal charges for 'teasing, kicking, slashing' crocodile in Limpopo

Criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act will be pursued against a man filmed kicking and slashing a Nile crocodile as bystanders cheered ...
News
2 hours ago

Durban advocate guns for kennel owner after his dog dies

English bulldog George struggled to breathe before dying in Durban heatwave
News
1 week ago

Owner arrested for cruelty after cropping puppy's ears in Cape Town

The owner of a four-month-old American bully puppy was arrested for animal cruelty after paying to have the dog's ears cropped at his home in ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M23 rebel attack in Goma
Inside Klein Constantia: The Legendary estate producing the wine loved by ...