Case against two men in Putco buses torching matter postponed

The two suspects arrested in connection with the torching of Putco buses have been identified as 29-year-old Isaack Mabena and 37-year-old Luthando Trevor Skosana.

The duo appeared at Mdutjane magistrate's court on Thursday and are expected to make a formal bail application on February 6.

Sixteen buses were burnt at KwaMhlanga and 35 at Siyabuswa (18 in Maphotla and 17 in Thanane). Two security guards were injured.

A total of 51 buses were burnt.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the duo was arrested for the attack on the buses at the Thabane (Siyabuswa) depot.

About 17 buses were destroyed there.

The men are facing charges of armed robbery, [damage to] essential infrastructure, malicious damage to property and possession of suspected stolen property.

Nyuswa said they have not been linked to the other attacks which seem to have all taken place at the same time.

“So different people went to each depot. The accused are facing a Schedule 6 charge so bail will be opposed.”

She said the matter was postponed to February 6 for bail investigations.

TimesLIVE