South Africa

'Gang leader' killed near Brackenfell police station in Cape Town

Detectives 'pursuing leads' to catch the suspects

30 January 2025 - 21:19 By Kim Swartz
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the 42-year-old man as he walked in the direction of Brackenfell police station. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

An alleged gang leader was shot dead outside Brackenfell police station in Cape Town on Thursday.

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said detectives attached to the anti-gang unit were pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspects responsible for the death of the 42-year-old man.

“Reports suggested that about 9.45am, unknown gunmen opened fire next to a parking area on Brackenfell Boulevard, after the man left his Opel LDV and walked in the direction of Brackenfell police station offices. The man was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” said Swartbooi.

The suspects fled the scene.

The Brackenfell community policing forum said the attack was a gang-related incident.

“Due to an ongoing investigation and the sensitivity of the case we are not at liberty to provide any more information or comments,” the CPF said.

Any person with information should call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

TimesLIVE 

