South Africa

Gauteng health department rejects claims of 'forcing' girls to take contraceptives

30 January 2025 - 17:11
The Gauteng heath department says it has no intention to compel girls 12 years and above to receive or not receive contraceptives without their consent. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday times

The Gauteng health department has clarified its teenage pregnancy campaign after concerns were raised about the alleged compulsory administration of contraceptives to schoolgirls aged 12 and older without their consent.

This stemmed from a “misinterpreted” statement made by Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko during the back-to-school campaign.

“The department has no intention to compel girls 12 years and above to receive or not receive contraceptives without their consent,” she said. “Given the critical importance of the matter, it is crucial that the department provides context and amplifies its position to clear any misunderstanding.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko emphasised the importance of sexual reproductive health education and parental involvement in the health of their children.

“Just as parents provide consent for immunisation and other health services through the integrated school health programme (ISHP), they should also be aware of available sexual and reproductive health and rights services, such as a range of contraceptive mix methods, STI prevention, screening and management which are accessible to their young ones.

“These services include subdermal implants, a long-acting contraceptive, other methods such as condom use and abstinence.”

LISTEN | Of 387 babies born in Gauteng on New Year's Day, 31 were to teens between 15 and 19

Gauteng recorded 387 births on New Year's Day — 31 of the babies were born to teenagers aged between 15 and 19.
News
4 weeks ago

She emphasised the campaign focuses on providing sexual reproductive health education and services through the integrated school health system, a programme that brings health services to school-going children.

“Through the ISHP, nurses visit public primary, secondary and special schools regularly to screen learners to identify any health problems that can be a barrier to learning.”

The department has also launched the teenage pregnancy prevention intervention plan, which focuses on advocacy, social mobilisation, behaviour change communication and targeted programmatic interventions.

“It embodies government's commitment to a comprehensive approach and recognises that teenage pregnancy requires a proactive response to deal with the social determinants that contribute to the high rates of teenage pregnancy in communities such as economic inequality, limited access to sexual and reproductive health services and societal stigma, among other things.”

TimesLIVE

