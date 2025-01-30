LISTEN | MPs debate free booze, comfort of venue for next week's Sona

The address, set for next Thursday at 7pm, will be held at the Cape Town City Hall — the first Sona of the seventh democratic parliament.

Steven Swart of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) expressed reservations about alcohol being served before or after the address.

“In the past, we’ve had sponsored dinners post-Sona, which came to an end at one stage but it has been allowed in the past. We share concerns about the use of alcohol, particularly before Sona and possibly afterwards, but I think that is a decision parliament will take. But again, we don’t want to have a situation where alcohol is abused and there could be disruptions,” Swart said.

Vuyo Zungula of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) criticised the idea of sponsors providing alcohol for Sona, particularly given SA’s high rate of alcohol abuse.

“It sends a bad message when we are going to have a company sponsoring alcohol to a programme of parliament. If people want to entertain themselves using alcohol, they must do that of their own free will and in their own time and space. I don’t think it is sending the right message for parliament to have any alcohol at Sona,” he said.

Visvin Reddy of the MK Party also voiced concerns. “Sometimes I look at some of the MPs and think they are permanently under the influence of alcohol. In the eyes of the public, it would not look good at Sona. Maybe we use the donation in some other way,” he said.

The EFF also voiced disapproval. Spokesperson Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said: “The EFF rejects MPs going drunk to work. What message are we sending to the public? Let us redirect that money to school fees.”

There were also concerns among members about the comfort and appropriateness of the venue for Sona. Parliament announced in December that “The Dome” would serve as the temporary home of parliament for the next two years while construction continues after the fire in January 2022.

Ntuli, Reddy and EFF whip Natasha Ntlangwini were among the MPs who questioned the readiness of The Dome, with Ntlangwini asking for another venue. Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed the debate would be in The Dome.

Ntuli said the chief whip's forum preferred a venue other than the City Hall, explaining, “the City Hall is not very comfortable to stay there for hours”. He added that while they can tolerate the venue for the Sona, it is not suitable for the extended hours required for the Sona debate.

TimesLIVE