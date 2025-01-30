South Africa

Man faces criminal charges for 'teasing, kicking, slashing' crocodile in Limpopo

30 January 2025 - 11:02 By Kim Swartz
A screengrab of footage showing the man kicking the crocodile repeatedly on the snout.
Image: Screenshot

Criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act will be pursued against a man filmed kicking and slashing a Nile crocodile as bystanders cheered him on in Limpopo.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said an investigation was launched to identify the man after disturbing videos emerged of him teasing and kicking the animal on the snout during the incident believed to have happened at a village called Duthuni on January 18.

“Later, he uses a slasher to slash at the crocodile, striking it multiple times in the mouth. Several others are seen stoning the injured and defenceless animal,” said the NSPCA.

“Community members from the village where the incident took place appear to enjoy the behaviour, cheering the man on and stating the crocodile should be killed.

“After being alerted to the videos, the NSPCA inspectors immediately launched an investigation into this act of cruelty.”

Upon further investigation it was established that the man, who has subsequently been identified, hacked the crocodile’s teeth with a slasher while it was still alive. It was later euthanised by nature conservation authorities.

The NSPCA voiced concern that the man appeared to show no remorse for his actions and afterwards allegedly declared himself “King of Crocodiles” and printed T-shirts of him teasing the creature.

“The man in the video has been identified and criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act will be opened against him. However, this matter is more than a legal one — it is another incident highlighting the increasing popularity of online animal cruelty.

“It is unimaginable that social media users can find animal torture and cruelty entertaining. We implore all South Africans to treat all animals with the respect they deserve,” said the NSPCA.

TimesLIVE

