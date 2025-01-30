South Africa

POLL | Should the Air Force continue with its celebrations amid the DRC conflict?

30 January 2025 - 13:43 By TIMESLIVE
At the end of last year only two of the SAAF’s 26 Gripen fighter planes were airworthy, according to reports. File photo.
Image: Dean Wingrin

The chiefs of the SA Army and SA Air Force (SAAF) are facing criticism after photos of them participating in a golf day surfaced on X while 13 South African soldiers have lost their lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to DA MP Chris Hattingh, generals from the SAAF gathered at Copperleaf Golf Course in Gauteng to celebrate Air Force Week, an event organised by the chief of the Air Force. The celebrations are set to continue with an Air Force ball on Thursday evening, followed by flyovers and parades on Friday.

However, Hattingh has called for the immediate suspension of these celebrations.

“This is not a time for celebration — this is a time for mourning, reflection and, most importantly, accountability,” he said. “The government should have shown solidarity with our fallen soldiers, not continued with these ill-timed festivities.”

The South African National Defence Union has also weighed in, saying engaging in fun activities at this time is a “poor choice”.

