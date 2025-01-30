The chiefs of the SA Army and SA Air Force (SAAF) are facing criticism after photos of them participating in a golf day surfaced on X while 13 South African soldiers have lost their lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
According to DA MP Chris Hattingh, generals from the SAAF gathered at Copperleaf Golf Course in Gauteng to celebrate Air Force Week, an event organised by the chief of the Air Force. The celebrations are set to continue with an Air Force ball on Thursday evening, followed by flyovers and parades on Friday.
However, Hattingh has called for the immediate suspension of these celebrations.
“This is not a time for celebration — this is a time for mourning, reflection and, most importantly, accountability,” he said. “The government should have shown solidarity with our fallen soldiers, not continued with these ill-timed festivities.”
The South African National Defence Union has also weighed in, saying engaging in fun activities at this time is a “poor choice”.
POLL | Should the Air Force continue with its celebrations amid the DRC conflict?
Image: Dean Wingrin
The chiefs of the SA Army and SA Air Force (SAAF) are facing criticism after photos of them participating in a golf day surfaced on X while 13 South African soldiers have lost their lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
According to DA MP Chris Hattingh, generals from the SAAF gathered at Copperleaf Golf Course in Gauteng to celebrate Air Force Week, an event organised by the chief of the Air Force. The celebrations are set to continue with an Air Force ball on Thursday evening, followed by flyovers and parades on Friday.
However, Hattingh has called for the immediate suspension of these celebrations.
“This is not a time for celebration — this is a time for mourning, reflection and, most importantly, accountability,” he said. “The government should have shown solidarity with our fallen soldiers, not continued with these ill-timed festivities.”
The South African National Defence Union has also weighed in, saying engaging in fun activities at this time is a “poor choice”.
READ MORE:
Fedusa hopes DRC deaths will force SA to reconsider funding for SANDF
Families of dead SANDF soldiers speak of broken dreams and plans
More than R10m spent by defence minister and deputy on travel amid DRC crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos