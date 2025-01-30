The winner of the R102m PowerBall jackpot from the January 24 draw had won a good payout once before and had been praying for another win so he could pursue his business aspirations.
“I had been praying for R15m, an amount I believed would help me build a sustainable business for my family. Winning R102m is far beyond my expectations — it feels like a prayer answered many times over,” he said.
Ithuba said the regular national lottery participant had previously won R70,000.
He intends to donate a significant amount of his big win to an orphanage.
The winning ticket was purchased via the FNB digital platform with a R100 wager.
The winner, who visited the Ithuba Mpumalanga office on Wednesday morning, described the experience of winning such a huge jackpot as surreal.
“I am ecstatic. It still feels like a dream that I will soon wake up from.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “I had the privilege of meeting the winner and I can confidently say this jackpot has gone to someone with a clear vision for his future.”
“Our goal is to provide life-changing jackpots that can secure winners and their families for generations. I have no doubt that he will use his winnings wisely.”
R102m PowerBall winner had prayed for R15m to pursue business dreams
Image: Alaister Russell
