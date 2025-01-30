South Africa

R102m PowerBall winner had prayed for R15m to pursue business dreams

30 January 2025 - 12:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
He had previously won R70,000 in the national lottery. File photo.
He had previously won R70,000 in the national lottery. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The winner of the R102m PowerBall jackpot from the January 24 draw had won a good payout once before and had been praying for another win so he could pursue his business aspirations. 

“I had been praying for R15m, an amount I believed would help me build a sustainable business for my family. Winning R102m is far beyond my expectations — it feels like a prayer answered many times over,” he said.

Ithuba said the regular national lottery participant had previously won R70,000. 

He intends to donate a significant amount of his big win to an orphanage. 

The winning ticket was purchased via the FNB digital platform with a R100 wager. 

The winner, who visited the Ithuba Mpumalanga office on Wednesday morning, described the experience of winning such a huge jackpot as surreal.

“I am ecstatic. It still feels like a dream that I will soon wake up from.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “I had the privilege of meeting the winner and I can confidently say this jackpot has gone to someone with a clear vision for his future.”

“Our goal is to provide life-changing jackpots that can secure winners and their families for generations. I have no doubt that he will use his winnings wisely.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot

A single father who recently won a R38,517,450 lottery jackpot plans to buy a house, enrol for a business course and spoil his child.
News
1 week ago

Lotto and beneficiaries' future uncertain as new operator yet to be revealed

South Africa looks set to go for weeks without the lotto, which could reduce much-needed funding for dozens of social welfare, education, sporting ...
News
2 weeks ago

Fochville Lotto Plus winner of R14m plans to get matric and pursue studies

The festive season started with a bang for the wife and mother of two, who always dreamt of becoming a millionaire and believed her lucky day would ...
News
1 month ago

Qonce player bags R40m in Lotto Plus 1 draw: check your ticket

A lottery player from Qonce in the Eastern Cape ended 2024 a millionaire and is being urged to check their ticket to claim their R40m winnings.
News
4 weeks ago

Gambling revenue hits almost R60bn as children play illegal machines in spaza shops

A stranger introduced Ronia Khumalo to gambling during a taxi ride, touting it as a quick route to riches.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M23 rebel attack in Goma
Inside Klein Constantia: The Legendary estate producing the wine loved by ...