South Africa

Table Mountain park sees increase in tourists over festive season

There was a 49% decrease in robberies in comparison to last season

30 January 2025 - 17:34 By Kim Swartz
The number of visitors to Table Mountain National Park increased this festive season. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/divepics

SANParks says it recorded a successful festive season in which the number of visitors to Table Mountain National Park increased and crime showed a downward trend.

The park had a near 10% increase in visitor numbers this festive season. Entries through gates and at picnic sites increased to 232,420 in December 2024 compared with 213,160 in 2023, up 9.5%.

“Cable car visits in December 2024 numbered 130,675 compared with 109,443 in December 2023, an increase of 19.4%,” said SANParks.

“The growth is attributed to sustained marketing efforts and value-add collaborative relations with partners that are now yielding results. Crime incidents verified by the park were 60 in November, December and January of 2024/25 compared to 64 in 2023/24.”

Furthermore, there was a 49% decrease in robberies in comparison to last season.

“It is this trend that informs SANParks’ targeted interventions during key periods over the festive season intended to combat crime.

“SANParks uses a combination of ground teams, fire tankers and trucks to fight fires and, in serious cases, aerial resources such as choppers and bombers. Fire management along the urban wild land interface is always challenging, and we aim to contain fires in the first 90 minutes from callout. Now, we have a success rate of more than 83%.

“We also want to express our gratitude to all the stakeholders who help to ensure that the management of the parks remains a success story,” said SANParks.

TimesLIVE

