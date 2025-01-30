Trial of a man who allegedly raped two Limpopo nurses postponed

The case against a 28-year-old man accused of robbing and raping two nurses working at Chuene Clinic outside Polokwane has been postponed to April for further investigation.

Moloto Johannes Sathekge of Ga-Maja Phiri village appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, two counts of kidnapping, four counts of rape, three counts of housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, and 10 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Earlier this month, the man allegedly entered Ga-Chuene clinic through a guardroom where three security guards were on duty.

He allegedly tied up two of the three guards and took the female guard with him to enter the clinic.

“He found two nurses, aged 47 and 28, robbed them of their cellphones and took them to the nearby bushes, leaving the female guard behind,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

He subsequently raped them and took their cellphones.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said after the ordeal, the victims managed to return to the clinic.

“A thorough investigation linked the accused to the offences and at the time of his arrest he was already in police custody for an unrelated matter,” she said.

Malabi-Dzhangi said charges stem from allegations that date back to 2024.

“The accused entered the homes of women in Ga-Chuene and Ga-Maja villages, where he demanded valuable items like cellphones, laptops and money. It is further alleged that he threatened the victims with a panga and sexually assaulted their minor children,” she said.

The case has been postponed to April 9 for further investigations and the accused remains in custody.

TimesLIVE