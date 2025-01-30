Unisa denies claims of graduation and honorary doctorate by 'prophet' Walter Magaya

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has rejected claims made by self-proclaimed “prophet” Walter Magaya, the leader of PHD Ministries, that he graduated from the institution and received an honorary doctorate.
The university dismissed the allegations after Magaya’s claims gained traction in local and international media.
Unisa expressed concern about the information circulating on social media and other platforms, particularly in a video where Magaya asserts he was awarded an honorary PhD in recognition of his philanthropic efforts.
“The university has never conferred any honorary doctorate on Magaya and condemns this false claim,” it said.
The controversy surrounding Magaya erupted when he submitted a photocopied and certified diploma in marketing to the High Court of Zimbabwe as part of his legal battle to be reinstated as a candidate in the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) presidential race.
The Zifa presidency had strict requirements, including a minimum of an ordinary level qualification, which Magaya said he did not possess. Instead, he claimed to have a higher qualification from Unisa which he believed should suffice.
“Responding to a media query from an international media platform, the university confirmed that, based on the information provided by the media platform, the system of the university could not find any record showing Magaya was ever registered or graduated with Unisa.
“This means Unisa does not have Magaya as a student or a graduate. Any certificate/s he produces which he claims to be from Unisa is/are fraudulent.”
Unisa also expressed alarm at the video in which Magaya claimed to have received an honorary doctorate. The video, with several Zimbabwean media reports from as far back as 2017, previously circulated claiming Magaya had been awarded a PhD by the university.
Unisa condemned such actions, stating the claims “damage and bring our brand into disrepute” and they have reserved the right to take legal action against Magaya for making false claims.
This development adds to the saga which has included a ruling by the Zimbabwe High Court. Last week, the court dismissed Magaya’s application, stating it lacked merit, thus ending his bid to contest the Zifa presidency.
Magaya has made other claims to doctorates on prior occasions. See:
