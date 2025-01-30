South Africa

WATCH | SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago announces MPC decision on interest rates

30 January 2025 - 15:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday announcing the decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC) on interest rates.

The MPC is expected to announce another repo rate cut of 25 basis points despite a slight uptick in inflation in December, economists say.

KPMG lead economist Frank Blackmore said the rand-dollar exchange rate had reduced the positive impact of low oil prices while most other items were little changed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Central bank expected cut repo rate again but keeps wary eye on Trump

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to announce another repo rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday despite a slight uptick in ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Yes governor, regulating crypto assets is critical

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago was met with some surprise during a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos when he questioned the ...
Business Times
4 days ago

SA growth outlook has improved but inflation risks abound, says Kganyago

South Africa's economic outlook is better this year than last, but the inflation picture is more muddied as risks abound, its central bank governor ...
Business Times
1 week ago

IMF says Reserve Bank is a model of transparency but must do more

Bank should provide ‘more information on dissenting MPC votes’
News
3 weeks ago

Reserve Bank MPC deals repo rate another cut

The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee decided unanimously to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75% on Thursday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Kagame slams Ramaphosa for allegedly distorting facts and targeting Rwanda
Chief of SANDF explains the role of South African troops in the DRC