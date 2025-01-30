South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday announcing the decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC) on interest rates.
The MPC is expected to announce another repo rate cut of 25 basis points despite a slight uptick in inflation in December, economists say.
KPMG lead economist Frank Blackmore said the rand-dollar exchange rate had reduced the positive impact of low oil prices while most other items were little changed.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago announces MPC decision on interest rates
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday announcing the decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC) on interest rates.
The MPC is expected to announce another repo rate cut of 25 basis points despite a slight uptick in inflation in December, economists say.
KPMG lead economist Frank Blackmore said the rand-dollar exchange rate had reduced the positive impact of low oil prices while most other items were little changed.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Central bank expected cut repo rate again but keeps wary eye on Trump
Yes governor, regulating crypto assets is critical
SA growth outlook has improved but inflation risks abound, says Kganyago
IMF says Reserve Bank is a model of transparency but must do more
Reserve Bank MPC deals repo rate another cut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos