WATCH | Basotho nationals top list of illegal entrants to SA over festive season
About 38,000 undocumented individuals from Lesotho were intercepted and 2,304 were undesirable, says Border Management Authority commissioner
Image: Esa Alexander
Basotho nationals have topped the list of individuals intercepted while attempting to enter South Africa illegally during the festive season, with about 38,000 undocumented individuals recorded.
This forms part of the 58,394 people detected and apprehended, a significant increase compared to the 27,005 interceptions during the 2023/2024 festive period.
Providing an update on the impact of festive season operations on Friday, Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato and home affairs minister Leon Schreiber highlighted the use of drones borrowed from the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development as a key factor in the increase.
Masiapato said the BMA facilitated the legitimate movement of 5,084,251 travellers across SA’s 71 ports of entry during the festive season.
He said of 58,394 intercepted individuals:
“The intercepted individuals were fingerprinted and banned from re-entering SA for five years,” he said.
WATCH | Minister Leon Schreiber on BMA’s festive season operations
