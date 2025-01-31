South Africa

Burials at Joburg's Westpark cemetery to cease in May

31 January 2025 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The gravesites of South Africans who succumbed to Covid-19 at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on June 28 2020. The cemetery will reach full capacity in May 2025. File photo.
The gravesites of South Africans who succumbed to Covid-19 at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on June 28 2020. The cemetery will reach full capacity in May 2025. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Johannesburg residents wanting burial space will have to look north and far south as Westpark Cemetery near Melville will reach full capacity in four months' time.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) on Friday informed residents, traditional leaders and funeral homes that the cemetery, a significant part of the city’s burial services since 1956, is only allowing 15 interments a week in the lead-up to the May cutoff.

There are three active cemeteries which have sufficient capacity for the next 30 to 40 years:

  • Olifantsvlei Cemetery in the far south of Johannesburg;
  • Waterval Cemetery in Midrand; and
  • Diepsloot Cemetery in northern Johannesburg.

JCPZ said 39 of the 42 cemeteries it manages are at full capacity. “This reflects a broader challenge facing the city as dormant burial spaces incur high costs for general maintenance and safety,” it said.

“To address the scarcity and future demand for burial space, JCPZ is exploring additional City of Johannesburg land for new cemetery sites.

“JCPZ encourages residents to explore alternative interment options to reduce the strain on our limited burial spaces.”

These include:

  • reopening of graves to inter loved ones from the same family;
  • mausoleums, which are above-ground multiple-burial chambers to enter more than one family member;  and
  • cremation, which has become increasingly popular and is widely considered an environmentally conscious choice. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town adds more than 500 burial sites to address post-pandemic challenges

The surge in Covid-19-related deaths during the peak of the pandemic taught Cape Town lessons about managing burials.
News
3 weeks ago

Paupers buried in the ‘kind soil’ of Olifantsvlei cemetery

Olifantsvlei cemetery, on what was once farming land, is the resting place for the poorest of Joburg's poor
News
4 months ago

Grave danger: extortionists targeting mourners for money

Not even the dead and mourners hoping to bury them with dignity are being spared by extortionists.
News
5 months ago

Security issues raised as work begins to fix Braamfontein Cemetery

The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation has hired workers to repair vandalised walls.
News
1 year ago

Johannesburg residents fear for their lives as shootings during funerals at nearby cemetery surge

Westdene, Johannesburg, resident Amy Scholtz fears for her life as send-off gun shots at a nearby cemetery escalate.
News
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...