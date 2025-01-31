EFF donates R100k to top-performing public school in Gauteng

The EFF has donated R100,000 to Gauteng's top-performing public school, Lufhereng Secondary School in Soweto, as part of the party's Umntana Eskolweni Campaign aimed at supporting schools in need.
Lufhereng Secondary School, despite operating out of mobile classrooms due to the lack of a permanent structure, achieved a 100% matric pass rate and 97% Bachelor passes in 2024.
EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said the donation was made during an oversight visit led by party leader Julius Malema this week.
“The EFF Gauteng will continue to advocate for the resolution of the systemic issues within the education sector,” he said.
“Through public representatives, the organisation remains resolute in ensuring all learners have access to quality education, that school admission policies are equitable and that no child is left behind.”
The EFF also visited Relebogile Secondary School, the worst-performing school in Gauteng.
The school, which accommodates more than 1,500 pupils, achieved a 57.5% matric pass rate in 2024.
Dunga expressed concern over the school's dire state, citing poor infrastructure as a major obstacle to teaching and learning.
“The EFF in Gauteng was appalled by the deplorable and hazardous state of the school's premises. Relebogile Secondary School, which serves a large number of learners, operates with only two functional water taps, while the bathrooms lack running water. The conditions make it nearly impossible for learners and staff to focus on education.”
The school operates out of mobile classrooms as a temporary measure after a sinkhole affected parts of the school in 2023.
“The mobile classrooms have proven inadequate, with poor ventilation that worsens learning and teaching conditions. The classrooms are unbearably cold in winter, stiflingly hot in summer and vulnerable to flooding.”
To address the challenges, the EFF has committed to providing Relebogile Secondary School with essential resources, including pressure pumps to restore running water, expanded bathroom facilities, air-conditioners, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and cleaning supplies.
The EFF has also donated 46 laptops, paint and painting equipment to Ekuthuleni Primary School.
Dunga said: “The action is a testament to the EFF’s unwavering commitment to ensuring no child is left behind in the struggle for quality education through the Umntana Eskolweni Campaign.”
