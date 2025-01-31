South Africa

Four cops arrested in connection with 'release' of alleged illegal mining kingpin 'Tiger'

31 January 2025 - 16:16
According to police, 'Tiger' Tshoaeli has been fingered in several statements as one of the ringleaders who controlled operations underground.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Police have confirmed that four police officers have been arrested by the SAPS anti-corruption unit in connection with the release from custody of alleged illegal mining kingpin James “Tiger” Tshoaeli.

Tshoaeli was among those arrested during Operation Vala Umgodi at Stilfontein mine when he surfaced from shaft 11 last week.

However, despite a significant police presence, he disappeared.

According to police, the alleged kingpin and ringleader is a Lesotho national. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said according to records, Tshoaeli was never booked in at any police stations where illegal miners are being kept.

“Tiger has also not been admitted to a hospital for medical care,” she said.

Tshoaeli has allegedly been fingered in several statements obtained by police as one of the ringleaders who controlled operations underground.

“He is also being accused by some illegal miners who surfaced of allegedly being responsible for some deaths, assault and torture alleged to have taken place,” Mathe said.

“He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food from other illegal miners.”

TimesLIVE

