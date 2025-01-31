South Africa

High risk of load-shedding after 10 months of uninterrupted power

31 January 2025 - 11:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Several breakdowns have occurred in the past week. File photo.
Several breakdowns have occurred in the past week. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Eskom has issued an alert for a high risk of load-shedding at short notice after more than 10 months of uninterrupted power supply.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said this is a potentially temporary setback. 

“Load-shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet. However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times. This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves which now need to be replenished.

“We are monitoring the status of our emergency reserves and load-shedding up to stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend.”

The power utility said the summer outlook remains unchanged. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Dry Zimbabwe hit by blackouts, but renewables still underfunded

Loveness Madangawa prepares lunch over an open fire in Mutare in eastern Zimbabwe — she has an electric stove but power cuts caused partly by drought ...
News
2 days ago

Miners set to shrink carbon footprints

After a drop in profits due to pressure on commodity prices — with the exception of gold — in the previous year, South African mining companies are ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Ramaphosa vows to tackle water-shedding

Lessons learnt from the success with fixing electricity provision to be applied for water services
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...