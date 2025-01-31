Eskom has issued an alert for a high risk of load-shedding at short notice after more than 10 months of uninterrupted power supply.
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said this is a potentially temporary setback.
“Load-shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet. However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times. This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves which now need to be replenished.
“We are monitoring the status of our emergency reserves and load-shedding up to stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend.”
The power utility said the summer outlook remains unchanged.
TimesLIVE
High risk of load-shedding after 10 months of uninterrupted power
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Eskom has issued an alert for a high risk of load-shedding at short notice after more than 10 months of uninterrupted power supply.
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said this is a potentially temporary setback.
“Load-shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet. However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times. This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves which now need to be replenished.
“We are monitoring the status of our emergency reserves and load-shedding up to stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend.”
The power utility said the summer outlook remains unchanged.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Dry Zimbabwe hit by blackouts, but renewables still underfunded
Miners set to shrink carbon footprints
Ramaphosa vows to tackle water-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos