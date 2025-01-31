South Africa

Man who killed two girlfriends, one while on parole, jailed for life

31 January 2025 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
Bongile Makhunga, 32, murdered his girlfriend while on parole for killing another girlfriend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Mthatha high court has sentenced a double femicide perpetrator to life plus 30 years' imprisonment.

Bongile Makhunga, 32, murdered his girlfriend, Ingwe TVET College student Zihle Cebani in July. He had been released on parole for killing another girlfriend in 2016 for which he had been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on the night of the murder Makhunga had telephonically told Cebani to spend the night with him. She declined as she had an academic assignment to complete.

“That incensed Makhunga. He went to his girlfriend’s boarding house in Badibanise settlement, KwaBhaca. He asked to speak to her outside and attacked her with a bush knife before fleeing the scene.

“While on the run, he struck a motorist with the same weapon near a dumpsite and hijacked his vehicle. The motorist had been disposing of rubbish and left his car’s engine running.

Convicted killer Luyanda Botha not guilty of 2014 attempted rape

Convicted rapist and murderer Luyanda Botha was on Monday found not guilty of the attempted rape of a nursing college student almost a decade ago in ...
News
4 days ago

“The motorist’s mother was inside the car. Makhunga threatened her, forcing the woman to jump out of the moving vehicle.

“During that commotion, he lost control of the car. He was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle until the police arrived and arrested him.”

Prosecutor advocate Chumile Mkentane said Makhunga has total disregard for the law and other people’s lives, which makes him a dangerous person who should be removed from society for a long time.

The court agreed, ordering him to serve a life term in prison, as well as:

  • 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances;
  • 12 years for attempted murder;
  • three years for reckless and negligent driving; and
  • three months for driving without a valid driver’s licence. 

READ MORE:

Eastern Cape traditional leader caught on video assaulting elderly women

Eastern Cape police confirmed a 29-year-old traditional leader who was caught on video allegedly assaulting elderly women in Xhora has been arrested.
News
6 hours ago

Trial of a man who allegedly raped two Limpopo nurses postponed

The case against a 28-year-old man accused of robbing and raping two nurses working at Chuene Clinic outside Polokwane has been postponed to April ...
News
19 hours ago

Lerato Mahlangu alleges abusive marriage led to ex-lover's death

Sibusiso Mahlangu, the man convicted of killing his wife's ex-boyfriend, allegedly forced her to sleep with other men after he found out she was ...
News
1 day ago

Men should have a ‘not in my name’ attitude against GBV: premier Ntuli

At the funeral of 25-year-old Ntobeko Cele, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli urged decisive action to combat the violence plaguing the lives of ...
Politics
1 month ago

BRENDA MADUMISE | This is absurd! Time for action on GBV is long past

SA needs heightened levels of consciousness on how to end the normalisation, tolerance and minimisation of the harms inflicted on women and girls
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
