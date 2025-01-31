South Africa

'No safe space for women' — activists demand end to African conflicts

Seminar delegates condemn women and children being terrorised

31 January 2025 - 11:48
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Melani Tshikunga from the DRC at the African Women in Dialogue conference in Boksburg.
Melani Tshikunga from the DRC at the African Women in Dialogue conference in Boksburg.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Women activists from across Africa who gathered in Johannesburg this week for the African Women in Dialogue conference have issued a powerful call for peace and solidarity on the continent.

This is as conflicts in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan and Mozambique are threatening to disrupt regional stability.

DRC activist Melani Tshikunga shared distressing accounts of the profound impact of war on women and children, highlighting the rise in teenage pregnancies resulting from sexual violence.

Tshikunga, a leading voice for women’s rights in the DRC, said sexual violence, particularly by armed groups such as the M23 rebels, is forcing young girls into unwanted pregnancies. Many of the survivors, she said, are abandoned and left to care for children under extreme poverty and insecurity.

“There is no safe space for women in our country,” Tshikunga said.

“People are forced to leave their children behind because they can’t care for them, and the government is failing to offer any meaningful support.”

There is no safe space for women in our country. People are forced to leave their children behind because they can’t care for them, and the government is failing to offer any meaningful support.
DRC activist Melani Tshikunga

In addition to rampant sexual violence, Tshikunga highlighted the dire lack of medical care for women in conflict zones.

“Even when aid does arrive, it is often looted or intercepted, and healthcare workers themselves are victims of violence,” she said.

Tshikunga’s participation in the conference was impacted by the ongoing conflict as several women who had planned to attend were unable to travel due to blocked airports and restricted movement.

“There were supposed to be 16 women joining me at the conference but seven could not make it due to the conflict, as there is no access to the airport. It has been blocked off,” she said.

Emma Kaliya, an activist from Malawi who has been with the Association for Women's Rights in Development since its establishment by former SA first lady Zanele Mbeki in 2018, emphasised the need for women to take leadership in the face of escalating violence.

Kaliya condemned the devastating toll of conflict on women and children, particularly in the DRC, where armed groups have terrorised civilians for years.

“The violence in the DRC is heartbreaking, and it affects the women and children more than anything. There needs to be peace and solidarity to fix what is going on. Greed and the want to lead is causing fights and leaders are not realising the damage and trauma it is causing,” said Kaliya.

Emma Kaliya from Malawi at the African Women in Dialogue conference in Boksburg.
Emma Kaliya from Malawi at the African Women in Dialogue conference in Boksburg.
Image: Thulani Mbele

She said conflicts on the continent are displacing people from their homes. She warned of growing instability in Mozambique, where the conflict is displacing thousands, with many fleeing to Malawi.

“We fear that if not monitored, it may get out of hand. It is already getting out of hand. The number of refugees fleeing to Malawi is not right. They are running away from their homes and we need to be stronger,” said Kaliya.

Riah Phiyega, CEO of the WDB Trust, sent a message of support to the youth in Sudan and the DRC, applauding their resilience in the face of brutal conflict.

“In Sudan, amid the brutal internal conflict, youth, alongside local citizens, have shown resilience by establishing community centres to provide much-needed aid and support to those most affected.

“In DRC, the youth continue to bear the brunt of conflict while also leading efforts to bring peace and stability to their communities, despite facing constant threats to their safety.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Internet disrupted in DRC to reportedly ‘control’ sharing of videos and voice notes

SANDF soldier in DRC tells family cellphone in text message that network is a problem as there appears to be signal jamming
News
7 hours ago

Defence committee postponement angers EFF as DRC conflict rages

The EFF has slammed the ANC over the postponement of a parliamentary committee meeting in which MPs were expecting to hold institutions close to ...
Politics
2 days ago

‘He was angry that I did not see him when he came to visit’: aunt left in the dark about nephew’s safety in DRC

Meanwhile, a family in Limpopo had to cancel a surprise birthday party for Matome Malesa after he was killed in the DRC last week
News
1 day ago

DRC losses expose limit of SA’s diplomatic ambitions

South Africa often uses its diplomatic heft to position itself as defender of the "global south" on the world stage, but the deaths of 13 of its ...
Politics
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...